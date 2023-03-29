PUNKROCK FACTORY

It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through

(Pop Punk) Label: The Sausage Factory

Format: (LP)

Release: 31.03.2023

PUNKROCK FACTORY is a cover band that ventures into unusual waters. In addition to their reinterpretations of the big rock hits of the 2000s, the boys have attracted attention with their cover versions of Walt Disney hits. Disney and punk rock?! But that’s not all, in the current album “It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through“ The PUNKROCK FACTORY ventures onto the musical stages of Broadway. Curtain up!

We start with “Rewrite The Stars‘, a pop song from the movie ‘The Greatest Show Man“. A short drum roll and the distorted guitars kick in. The catchy pop melody forms an ideal framework to transform the song from a hopeful duet into a cheeky punk rock song.

Another highlight is the punk interpretation of the hit “Defying Gravity” from the hit musical “Wicked“. The four punks not only pick up the pace properly, but also transform the musical chant into a rousing verse. In the chorus, the lead guitar comes in and delivers us a hot arpeggio that enriches the melody and the vocals with a lot of energy, while the bass grooves in the background.

With “City Of Stars” from the movie “LaLa Land“ PUNKROCK FACTORY transformed a full-on jazz song into an aggressive punk song. They show us that right from the start with the distorted guitar that screeches the main riff in our ears and with the powerful vocals of People. The romantic duet of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone gets a cheeky touch and a guitar solo completes the transformation from jazz to punk rock.

PUNKROCK FACTORY have broken down each of the songs into its component parts, rearranged them and given them a new charm. The serious, romantic and hopeful musical songs get a cheeky and funny punk rock touch. You could also say The Broadway goes Punk. There are bound to be some hot contenders for Spotify’s Covered in Punk playlist on this album. Enjoy listening!

Tracklist „It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through“:

1. Re Write The Stars

2. You’ll Be Back

3. Waiving Through A Window

4. December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)

5. Deyfing Gravity

6. I Dreamed A Dream

7. City Of Stars

8. Mama Mia

9. Shallow

10. You’re The One That I Want

11. I Will Follow Him

Total playing time: 29:59

Band-Links:

PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through Current LineUp: Peej (Vocals, Guitar) Benj (Bass, Vocals) Ryan (Guitar) Kob (Drums, Vocals) 7 … Buy on Amazon

