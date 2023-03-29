Home Entertainment PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through
Entertainment

PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through

by admin
PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through

PUNKROCK FACTORY
It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through
(Pop Punk)

Label: The Sausage Factory
Format: (LP)

Release: 31.03.2023

PUNKROCK FACTORY is a cover band that ventures into unusual waters. In addition to their reinterpretations of the big rock hits of the 2000s, the boys have attracted attention with their cover versions of Walt Disney hits. Disney and punk rock?! But that’s not all, in the current album “It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through“ The PUNKROCK FACTORY ventures onto the musical stages of Broadway. Curtain up!

We start with “Rewrite The Stars‘, a pop song from the movie ‘The Greatest Show Man“. A short drum roll and the distorted guitars kick in. The catchy pop melody forms an ideal framework to transform the song from a hopeful duet into a cheeky punk rock song.

Another highlight is the punk interpretation of the hit “Defying Gravity” from the hit musical “Wicked“. The four punks not only pick up the pace properly, but also transform the musical chant into a rousing verse. In the chorus, the lead guitar comes in and delivers us a hot arpeggio that enriches the melody and the vocals with a lot of energy, while the bass grooves in the background.

With “City Of Stars” from the movie “LaLa Land“ PUNKROCK FACTORY transformed a full-on jazz song into an aggressive punk song. They show us that right from the start with the distorted guitar that screeches the main riff in our ears and with the powerful vocals of People. The romantic duet of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone gets a cheeky touch and a guitar solo completes the transformation from jazz to punk rock.

PUNKROCK FACTORY have broken down each of the songs into its component parts, rearranged them and given them a new charm. The serious, romantic and hopeful musical songs get a cheeky and funny punk rock touch. You could also say The Broadway goes Punk. There are bound to be some hot contenders for Spotify’s Covered in Punk playlist on this album. Enjoy listening!

Tracklist „It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through“:

See also  In Villanova "Iron Mark", market and concert

1. Re Write The Stars
2. You’ll Be Back
3. Waiving Through A Window
4. December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)
5. Deyfing Gravity
6. I Dreamed A Dream
7. City Of Stars
8. Mama Mia
9. Shallow
10. You’re The One That I Want
11. I Will Follow Him
Total playing time: 29:59

Band-Links:

PUNKROCK FACTORY - It's Just A Stage We're Going ThroughPUNKROCK FACTORY - It's Just A Stage We're Going Through

PUNKROCK FACTORY - It's Just A Stage We're Going Through
PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through
Current LineUp:
Peej (Vocals, Guitar)
Benj (Bass, Vocals)
Ryan (Guitar)
Kob (Drums, Vocals)
7
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/punkrockfactory_itsjustastage.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Stefan von Habits”
}
}}

The post PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re Going Through appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Tyler, the Creator Officially Releases Self-Directed MV for...

The 5th Fender Next List Announced, Gathering Global...

Employee for the TaWumm! Music theater agency (m/f/d)...

LINKIN PARK – Another previously unreleased song from...

NMIXX’s “expérgo” first sold 630,000 copies and updated...

Rotten Sound – Apocalypse

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 156

Returns to Italian fashion companies cost up to...

METAL CHURCH – announce new album “Congregation of...

Tom Cruise’s 5 supercars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy