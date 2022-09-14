Source title: Putting away summer memories, AKB48 Team SH’s “Ponytail and Hair Tie” is on the line!

On September 14, AKB48 Team SH's 8th EP "Ponytail and Hair Tie" was launched online. This EP contains three songs, namely "Ponytail and Hair Tie", "UZA" and "Zipper". Among them, Gui Chuchu and Qiu Di'er play the central role of the title song "Ponytail and Hair Tie", and Wu Anqi and Wei Xin play the central role of "UZA". "Zipper" will be selected by fans during the special event in the summer of 2021. The three most popular members Ye Zhien, Gui Chuchu and Zhu Ling will perform. "Ponytail and Hair Hoop" is the title song of the 8th EP of AKB48 Team SH, which is the representative summer song of AKB48. A total of 16 members participated in the singing of this song, namely Gui Chuchu, Qiu Dier, Mao Weijia, Ye Zhien, Zhu Ling, Zou Ruonan, Zeng Yuchun, Shi Keyan, Liu Nian, Wei Xin, Wu Anqi, Shen Ying, Kong Kexin, Wang Annie, Wang Xiaoyang, Wu Fan. The third-year student Qiu Diel took the C position for the first time, which also brought fresh vitality to the song. "Ponytail and Hair Tie" is a summer-themed song. The lyrics borrow the ponytail and hair hoop to express the girl's secret love, and the side expresses the girl's yearning for emotion. The MV for this song was shot at the seaside, echoing the lyrics of the seaside play. Girls, beaches, waves, fireworks, romantic elements make the summer atmosphere even stronger. Summer is always concretized in people's impressions, with ponytails tied up, sweat on the forehead, running girls, and the heartbeat of unrequited love, so let this "Ponytail and Hair Tie" bundle up the memories of this summer! "UZA" is a song that shows the new look of AKB48 Team SH. The song conveys the determination to love recklessly and boldly. This song also participated as members Wei Xin and Wu Anqi in the variety show Youku "Amazing!" Dance Club"'s first-round showcase song, showing the diverse styles of the AKB48 Team SH team. "Zipper" shows the rush of girls getting up early, showing the vitality and freshness of AKB48 Team SH. In addition to the launch of the new EP, five new members of AKB48 Team SH, including Du Xinyi, Wang Yuting, Zhang Shiyu, Zhang Yaqian, and Zheng Yushan, have joined the AKB48 Group family, so stay tuned for the new look of AKB48 Team SH.

