On the 27th, Qi Wei’s studio released a video announcing that the two had a second child. Li Chengxuan accompanied Qi Wei to drive to the hospital for a maternity check-up. The two talked about the pregnancy. Qi Wei said that she really wanted to remind all girls, “Don’t think we have a safe period.”

During the maternity check-up, Qi Wei revealed that she was in a good mood when she was lucky, without anxiety, and gained 46 pounds during the whole process. But after giving birth to lucky, losing weight is very difficult.

She believes that the society has too high requirements for women, and they want women to have children, and they need to unify their aesthetics, and hope that women will be thin and so on.

During Lee Seung-hyun’s recording of “Brother Who Overcame Toughness”, Qi Wei was producing in Beijing, and Lee Seung-hyun quickly returned to Beijing. In the recorded video, Lee Seung-hyun said that he had greeted the program team in advance. Although the rehearsal is very intensive now, the brothers understand him very well, and he is very moved.

In the video, on the way to the hospital, Li Chengxuan said that because Qi Wei’s foot was injured and she was in the third trimester of pregnancy, she was inconvenient to move, so she couldn’t accompany her, and felt very guilty for her wife.

It is reported that October 26 is Qi Wei’s birthday. At 0:00 on the same day, Qi Wei expressed her fans on social platforms, “Maybe we have never met, but your company has always been my light”, “With you, except ‘Happy Birthday’ , I will be ‘happy every day'”.

At the same time, Qi Wei’s husband Li Chengxuan sent birthday wishes to Qi Wei on social platforms. It is reported that at that time, Li Chengxuan was filming the second season of “Brother Who Overcame Toughness”, and he couldn’t celebrate Qi Wei’s birthday on the spot, so he posted, “Wait when I come back to make up for your birthday.”

In the attached picture, Lee Seung-hyun is wearing super cool black clothes, looking in front of the mirror, “Happy Birthday, 007” written in lipstick in the middle of the mirror is very eye-catching.

Qi Wei interacted humorously in the comment area, “Tell me, which lipstick did I take away this time?” Invisibly, she showed her affection. Netizens said that this wave of dog food was really caught off guard.

Original title: Qi Wei and Li Chengxuan’s official announcement of childbirth pregnancy and obstetric examination record video are warm and loving

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling