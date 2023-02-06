During the Lantern Festival, Qindao Performing Arts “Qindao Night” reruns in a large theater, and the scene is very hot.

The performance strengthened the creation and arrangement of the program, bringing forth the new through the old.

At present, Qindao Performing Arts is open for ticket purchase, tourists and citizens can come to experience the performing arts culture of Changsha Karaoke Hall.

Red Net Moment News, February 6th(Reporter He Chao, Correspondent Tang Pan) During the Spring Festival, cultural and tourism consumption in Changsha ushered in an explosion, and Changsha cultural and entertainment landmarks such as the Wuyi Business District, Yuelu Mountain, and Juzizhou Scenic Area became the “popular kings”. In Changsha, Qindao, a well-known cultural and performing arts brand with a history of 30 years, also opened its doors on the Lantern Festival, adding a different style to Changsha’s New Year flavor.

Watching movies, singing, and visiting scenic spots have become the main ways for Changsha locals to relax during the Spring Festival. Entertainment companies that were temporarily closed due to the epidemic a year ago have also opened to welcome customers, catering to the continuous consumption enthusiasm of the public. Chen Yongzhi, executive director of Qindao Performing Arts, introduced that in 2022, due to repeated epidemics, in order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control policy, Qindao Performing Arts’ “Qindao Night” large-scale theater performances have been suspended several times. With the gradual release of epidemic prevention and control, coupled with the boom in entertainment consumption during the Spring Festival, the revival of Qindao Night performances has gradually been put on the agenda.

“We are suspending the show. During the closing period, we have strengthened the creation and arrangement of the program, and the actors have been rehearsing new programs. The purpose is to meet the citizens with a better attitude after the Spring Festival.” Chen Yongzhi said. It is reported that Qindao Performing Arts, which will be performed again on the Lantern Festival, has prepared ten new sets of program feasts. There are not only songs and dances that are popular with the audience, talk shows full of jokes, but also brand-new program formats. The characteristic local culture series stage show allows the audience to spend a different night in Changsha.

At present, Qindao Performing Arts has opened for ticket purchase. If you want to experience the performing arts culture of Changsha Karaoke Hall,typicalTourists of the “Year of Changsha” can see it quickly.