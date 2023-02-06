Home Sports Video | The 30th “Wuyang Cup”: Inheriting Cantonese Flavors, Live is King!
Video | The 30th "Wuyang Cup": Inheriting Cantonese Flavors, Live is King!

Video | The 30th “Wuyang Cup”: Inheriting Cantonese Flavors, Live is King!

Yangcheng Evening News·Yangcheng School2023-02-06 09:27:30

The masters play chess, showing ingenuity, the way of chess game, and condensing the essence of national quintessence. From February 1st to February 5th, the 30th “Wuyang Cup” National Chess Championship Invitational Tournament was held in Guangzhou Cultural Park. , Lu Qin and Wang Yang ranked second to fourth respectively.

During the “Wuyang Cup” period, Guangzhou once again set off an upsurge of chess sports, allowing the long-standing Guangzhou chess culture to be passed down from generation to generation. The “Wuyang Cup” is new and brilliant, constantly expanding its connotation and extension, and innovating its development model in inheritance.

