Qu Weihao, founder of NATURAL BEING brand, was invited to participate in Tony&tony’s show at Shenzhen Fashion Week- China Entertainment Network

Recently, A/W 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week, organized by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Commerce and undertaken by the Shenzhen Garment Industry Association, kicked off grandly. Qu Weihao, the founder of the NATURAL BEING brand, was invited to participate in the Tony&tony’s show at Shenzhen Fashion Week to experience the beauty of fashion and beauty.

This time Tony&tony’s autumn and winter series takes “female flower” as the theme, and the matching concept of “two-color concept” forms a strong visual impact. This big show brings together celebrities and fashion people from all walks of life, and the scene is full of stars. Zhou Yixuan, the captain of the popular idol group UNIQ, made a sweet appearance with his girlfriend Chen Mengyao, the famous actor Zheng Luoxi, the new generation actor Zhang Haolian, the member of the Lehua Entertainment BOYOOD group Chen Xinhao, the “singer” of the story Jin Chi, the famous actor Meng Guangmei, these guests are even more present Performed in person on the show, showing charm and splendor, bringing the atmosphere of the scene to a climax. Hong Kong’s well-known actor Hung Xin, actor Zhang Lanxin, Wu Ma’s sister-in-law Ma Yan, famous radio host Chun Xiao and many other celebrities were invited to watch the show.

Qu Weihao, the founder of the NATURAL BEING brand, is also a holographic energy aesthetic design instructor and a private image aesthetic coach for many female entrepreneurs. Wearing a black suit to attend the scene, her temperament killed countless films in seconds, and her fashion aura was fully opened. As soon as the photos were exposed, she received praise from netizens. Qu Weihao said: The power of self-reliance and self-improvement is growing day by day, and the charm of women is fully blooming from the outside to the inside. It is an urgent need for women in the new era to pay attention to image creation while taking care of their careers, and to give a new definition of “beauty”. This is how the NATURAL BEING brand came into being. From an aesthetic tutor to an entrepreneur, Qu Weihao insists on sharing his experience with women in need. I hope it can help women to let their image go ahead of their abilities.

Women’s beauty from the outside to the inside NATURAL BEING returns to natural pure experience

Tony&tony’s “Female Flower” intends to express that there are thousands and thousands of flowers in the world, and there are also thousands and thousands of beauty. If you want to live out the true nature of life, the important thing is never the length of the flowering period, but to be infinitely open and beautiful at any time in this limited life. The big show perfectly integrates flower elements with the show and clothing, presents the artistry of the show from point to surface, releases the healing power of natural forces, and returns to beauty and purity when feeling the clothes. Such a concept coincides with NATURAL BEING.