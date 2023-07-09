Title: Couples Unite at Lincoln Center for Symbolic Wedding Ceremony

Subtitle: Annual event aims to bring joy and reunite couples after pandemic-induced separation

NEW YORK – Some women wore elegant dresses and some men wore tuxedos, though several couples turned out decidedly in more casual attire, not an unusual sight at Lincoln Center in New York. Anyway, the atmosphere last night escaped the routine between faux flowers hung from the balconies, while the brides – yes, the brides – carried bouquets of roses and wildflowers in a bustling room full of excited couples.

In total, some 700 came to the emblematic site in New York City to profess their love, regardless of whether they had been doing so for a short time or a long time.

Some exchanged their vows for the first time, while others like Hazel Seivwright-Carney and her husband Rohan Carney came to renew their vows after they ran away together many years ago to the chagrin of their families. “When we left 28 years ago, my mother didn’t get a chance to see us get married,” the bride said. Yesterday, her mother, who declined to comment, waited patiently in the humid atmosphere for the start of the wedding to finally see her daughter exchange vows with the love of her life.

It was only the second year of what could become an annual event at the Lincoln Center. After the postponement of so many weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic, representatives of the center thought that the event could help couples to meet again after the boredom of the covid due to months of confinements.

None of the marriages were legally required. More than 500 couples participated last year. The overwhelming success of last year convinced the organizers to repeat it. “We started doing this last year, shortly after the pandemic, and we thought it was time for us to come together,” said Shanta Thake, the center’s artistic director. “There was so much to be sad about and regret. It was also important that we had these rituals together.”

The event at Lincoln Center provided a symbol of hope and connection for couples who had undergone the challenges of the pandemic. The organizers hoped that this joyous occasion would serve as a means to reintroduce a sense of togetherness after months of isolation.

As joyful vows were exchanged and laughter filled the air, both newlyweds and long-term partners found solace and affirmation in the gathering. The annual event is poised to become a cherished tradition for lovebirds seeking a meaningful celebration of their commitment.

With the success of this year’s event, the Lincoln Center is already making plans for another edition next year. Love was undoubtedly in the air as couples exchanged vows, symbolizing unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

