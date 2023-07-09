Juan Pablo Urrego and the details behind ‘The Initiates’

In this film, Urrego plays Ignacio Pombo, a young politician who he himself describes as an innocent person who believes that, due to the position he occupies, he has decision-making power, but unfortunately, he is just one more link in a chain. power chain.

“Ignacio is a rather innocent character believing that he can control being the mayor of a city, that he can control the strings, but not really, he doesn’t control anything, he’s a puppet, controlled by his father.”

True to its style, the film resorts to that mysticism that characterizes Mario Mendoza in his books, respecting the essence that he gives to his characters, all this, accompanied by great photographic and visual work that shows off each one of the raised lines.

It is worth noting that this film has a luxury cast that includes Andrés Parra, Juan Pablo Urrego, Aria Jara, Jorge Cao, Ana Wills, Francisco Denis, Patricia Tamayoeach of them will play well-known, diverse and powerful characters from the Mendoza literary universe.

Among the challenges of this production, which is already on the air, is maintaining the expectations that many have placed on it, because once the trailer was published, it reached 1.5 million views on YouTube alone.

Does The Initiates have a dose of reality?

Those who have had the opportunity to see the film have made comparisons between fiction and reality due to the themes it touches on: politics and power relations.

When asked if this intention existed in the plot from the beginning, Urrego responds categorically.

“This film touches on a subject that happens in our country and in many countries and it is the disappearances and systematic murders, in the end it is that question that is in the film: who gave the order?”

The truth is that this production has been available since July 7 on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries.

By: Andres Romero Cuesta.

