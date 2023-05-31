Home » Quirós’s letter when lowering his candidacy: “Jorge Macri has a very consolidated voting intention”
Quirós’s letter when lowering his candidacy: “Jorge Macri has a very consolidated voting intention”

Quirós’s letter when lowering his candidacy: “Jorge Macri has a very consolidated voting intention”

After meeting this Tuesday, May 30 through Horacio Rodríguez Larreta that Jorge Macri will be the PRO candidate for head of Government of the City of Buenos Airesthe statements of the former pre-candidate were added Fernan Quiros. The City’s Minister of Health issued a conciliatory letter that put an end to the Buenos Aires internship: the official remarked that the members of his space reached a “political agreement” to define the candidacy of his colleague, in addition to highlighting the qualities of “Horacio’s leadership” and “Jorge’s determination”.

Quirós with the head of government on May 25. Photo: facebook.com/FernanQuirosBA

Fernán Quirós slipped a subtle criticism towards the process to define the candidacy

Jorge has a very consolidated voting intention in the polls taken and I a very auspicious potentiality. As a result, we reached a political agreement,” warned Quirós, who in turn warned that the candidacy must be based on “the majority expression of society through the instruments that we have at hand, even if they are not perfect“.

Despite betting on unity and supporting the candidacy of Jorge Macri, in the minister’s letter a nuance of slight disagreement leakedwhen mentioning that the indications provided by the surveys “are not perfect”.

Letter from Quirós 20230530
Twitter/@FernanQuirosBA

On the other hand, Larreta’s ally defended his “style of doing politics“, which he defined in the letter as “a style with my principles and values: solidarity, cooperation, empathyprofessionalism, delivery and word”.

He also expressed his “conviction that the public official is at the service of society and it is always the group that determines its own destiny”.

Fernan Quiros 20230530
Fernan Quiros. Photo: facebook.com/FernanQuirosBA

“Our thing is to listen to it, understand it and facilitate the processes of cooperation between society and its rulers for this to be possible,” Quirós detailed in the letter.

“For this decision breath helped me a lot that they gave me and the recommendations that this process does not change my essence”, remarked the Minister of Health, who took the opportunity to thank “Horacio, Lilita, María Eugenia, the great government team, the PRO and the Civic Coalition for the accompaniment“.

CA/ED

