Racing de Nueva Italia announced another reinforcement that comes from Primera

New Italy Racing moved strongly in the transfer market of the First National 2023 to try to change their gray reality in the contest.

Upon the arrival of Diego Pozo as coach in place of Carlos Bossio, he was joined by three players with experience who hope to give the team a leap in quality.

This Monday, the Academy will receive Brown de Adrogué for date 18 of Zone B of the contest, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Racing had already announced reinforcements for the striker Bruno Nasta (ex Maipú de Mendoza) and central midfielder Abel Bustoswho came from Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero and with a past in Atlético Tucumán.

This Saturday, the institution chaired by Manuel Pérez made another announcement, in this case another flyer that came from the Professional League.

It’s about the steering wheel Nicholas Femiawho comes from Sarmiento de Junín, a club with which he scored one goal in four games.

Femia started in the lower ranks of Huracán. He made his debut with the Globe on July 18, 2016, under the technical command of Eduardo Domínguez, who sent him onto the field in the 36th minute for Mariano González, in a match against Central Córdoba (SdE) for the Argentine Cup, on which ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of Huracán.

On August 11, 2018, he signed for Sacachispas on loan from Huracán. A year later he would go through Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, where he made his debut in the highest category of Argentine soccer, against Atlético Tucumán, and was the author of the goal that gave Ferroviario their first victory on their return to the Argentine Super League .

After going through Villa Dálmine and Etar Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria, in 2022 he ended up in Sarmiento.

Now, he will wear the Nueva Italia Racing jersey to try to boost the Pozo team.