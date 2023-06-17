Reba officially announced his love affair? Yang Yang preparing for the wedding? Yang Mi Hawick Lau remarried? Edison Chen Ouyang Nana’s melon? Guo Biting has a third child? A certain actor would do anything to curry favor with a rich woman?Small pickle question and answer reply

Original title: Reba’s official announcement of love? Yang Yang preparing for the wedding? Yang Mi Hawick Lau remarried? Edison Chen Ouyang Nana’s melon? Guo Biting has a third child? A certain actor would do anything to curry favor with a rich woman?Small pickle question and answer reply

Xiao Pa said before that Reba’s business has been very frequent recently, and fans are also very happy. I feel that my professionalism has returned a lot, and even the previous scandals have faded a lot. I didn’t expect that there will be a new one so soon. The controversy is because of the latest set of photos posted by Reba. Some photos of Reba are accompanied by emoji. In one of the photos in the water, Reba put the emoji of two fish in the water. It seems to be nothing at first glance, but the problem lies in the species of these two fish. On the screen, one is a tropical fish and the other is a whale. These emojis are specially typed. Whale has always been Huang Jingyu’s code name, and tropical fish is the CP name of the two. Some people think that this is a bit too coincidental. They suspect that Reba is deliberately showing affection, and some people complain about her directly. It’s officially announced!

Many fans retorted, saying that there are many emoji of animals in Reba’s other pictures, which is just a coincidence! How can you associate so much with just an emoji? The main reason is that these two expressions are together, which is a bit too coincidental. They both happen to be related to Huang Jingyu. The rumors about the two of them have never been clarified. Now there are various coincidences, and the discussions are naturally more vigorous. . Some time ago, Huang Jingyu had another quarrel with his ex-wife, and Reba should cut the table at this time to avoid suspicion, but this expression directly made the scandal between the two even bigger. Di Lieba also has a photo with a person behind it, obviously a boy, and it has been blurred. Some people think that she has sent so many photos, only this one has another person, and it is specially blurred, It’s very strange, I suspect it’s Huang Jingyu, so there’s no need for that, I can’t see anything from this blurry figure, and my figure doesn’t quite resemble Huang Jingyu.

2. Guo Biting has a third child?

Recently, Guo Biting and Xiang Zuo have appeared together more and more, and the bitches should also know that this is also for Xiang Zuo, to help him stir up the heat, and to restore the image of his cheating, but Guo Biting recently attended an event publicly It also caused a lot of discussion. Some people think that Guo Biting’s temperament is different from before. She used to feel very gentle. Now, whether it is her dressing style or her eyes, she is a bit like Xiang Tai. Although She still looks gentle, but there is a little more “ruthless” in her temperament, and she feels that Guo Biting has made up her mind to stabilize her position in the wealthy family. Some people also complained about Guo Biting, saying that they are all female stars, and their clothes are becoming more and more casual. They are all loose and big clothes. Is it possible that they are just to please Mrs. Xiang? Some people also look at Guo Biting’s state, and with her dressing style, she feels more like she is pregnant with a third child! If it is true, Guo Biting and Miao Miao are about the same, and the third child is not long after the second child, which is enough to fight. There will definitely be people who don’t understand, since Xiang Zuodu is like this, why do you have to have so many children, what if you get divorced one day? As rich as they are, there is no need to consider the child’s upbringing. For Guo Biting, Xiang Zuo’s heart is not important, the most important thing is to grasp Xiang Tai’s heart. Looking at it this way, the more children she has, the more stable her position will be up. Just like this gathering, Xiang Zuo said directly that everything in the future will be reserved for Guo Biting and her two children, and Guo Biting’s status can be seen.

Some people also complained about Guo Biting, saying that they are all female stars, and their clothes are becoming more and more casual. They are all loose and big clothes. Is it possible that they are just to please Mrs. Xiang? Some people also look at Guo Biting’s state, and with her dressing style, she feels more like she is pregnant with a third child! If it is true, Guo Biting and Miao Miao are about the same, and the third child is not long after the second child, which is enough to fight. There will definitely be people who don’t understand, since Xiang Zuodu is like this, why do you have to have so many children, what if you get divorced one day? As rich as they are, there is no need to consider the child’s upbringing. For Guo Biting, Xiang Zuo’s heart is not important, the most important thing is to grasp Xiang Tai’s heart. Looking at it this way, the more children she has, the more stable her position will be up. Just like this gathering, Xiang Zuo said directly that everything in the future will be reserved for Guo Biting and her two children, and Guo Biting’s status can be seen.

3. Ouyang Nana Edison Chen’s melon?

In fact, this melon was produced two days ago, and it has aroused a lot of discussion today. These two days are Ouyang Nana’s birthday. Someone discovered that Edison Chen also posted photos to wish her birthday. Not only that, Edison Chen also went to Shanghai directly to attend Ouyang Nana’s birthday party, and the seat was also next to Ouyang Nana. Some people are curious, how can the relationship between these two people be so good? It feels like they are not from the same age, and the seniority is already very different, but Edison Chen obviously likes Ouyang Nana. Although Edison Chen has retired, his charm is also a bit magical. Not only are his ex-girlfriends all beauties, even after such a big incident, Cecilia Cheung and Gillian didn’t blame him much. Some time ago, Gillian’s new Gossip, or a girl who looks a lot like Edison Chen. Ouyang Nana is also famous for her good relationship with the opposite sex, and she has been scolded a lot for this. Some people complained that there is really no relationship between these two people, right? That was a little too bursty too. As far as Xiaopa knows, there is no mess between the two. Ouyang Nana replied that Edison Chen also called him big brother. The two have known each other for a long time, and they have missed more than one group photo before, but this time there are many talents in the discussion up. Now that Edison Chen got married and had children, she has restrained a lot. Although Ouyang Nana broke up, the people she was talking about were all her peers, so the melons can leave.

Ouyang Nana is also famous for her good relationship with the opposite sex, and she has been scolded a lot for this. Some people complained that there is really no relationship between these two people, right? That was a little too bursty too. As far as Xiaopa knows, there is no mess between the two. Ouyang Nana replied that Edison Chen also called him big brother. The two have known each other for a long time, and they have missed more than one group photo before, but this time there are many talents in the discussion up. Now that Edison Chen got married and had children, she has restrained a lot. Although Ouyang Nana broke up, the people she was talking about were all her peers, so the melons can leave.

4. Yang Mi Hawick Lau remarried?

I didn’t expect there to be such an outrageous melon, saying that the two are going to remarry. Every month Hawick Lau’s father will release some news about the child, and this month is here again. Liu Dan said that Xiao Nuomi often cried secretly at night, and he found out. After countless questioning, he learned that Xiao Nuomi missed her mother. There are also media directly saying that children have psychological problems Barabala, Liu Dan also said, I don’t know how many times my granddaughter cried secretly, some people think that Liu Dan said this is to match Yang Mi and Hawick Lau to remarry, and want to let Xiao Nuomi Having a mother is also good for the child’s growth. But to be honest, Hawick Lau and Yang Mi are close to tearing their faces apart, and there is no friendship in private. Before Liu Dan, it was not once or twice that Yang Mi didn’t look at the children. Yang Mi is not a fool. . And Hawick Lau also has a new relationship, and he is still in love. Even if Liu Dan said that he wanted Xiao Nuomi to be accompanied by his mother, he did not mean to remarry. It is estimated that the possibility of remarriage is relatively high.

But to be honest, Hawick Lau and Yang Mi are close to tearing their faces apart, and there is no friendship in private. Before Liu Dan, it was not once or twice that Yang Mi didn’t look at the children. Yang Mi is not a fool. . And Hawick Lau also has a new relationship, and he is still in love. Even if Liu Dan said that he wanted Xiao Nuomi to be accompanied by his mother, he did not mean to remarry. It is estimated that the possibility of remarriage is relatively high.

5. Yang Yang is getting married?

Yang Yang’s groom’s hot search probably scared a lot of people. They thought he was really going to get married, but when they clicked on it, they found out that he was marketing his appearance. Because the red suit he wore at the event looked like a wedding dress, many fans liked it. I’m boasting, that’s why I got this hot search. But this kind of hot search, it is hard not to let people think, it is okay in normal times, now that Yang Yang and Wang Churan’s scandal is hot, and this kind of hot search suddenly makes many people suspect that Yang Yang is really fighting this time. Vaccination may really be planned. However, as far as Xiao Pa knows, Yang Yang and Wang Churan are currently in love, and they have no further ideas. The two have a little conflict because of the issue of publicity and non-disclosure. It is definitely not possible to go to this step at present. Yang Yang’s public relations method is also relatively simple, he just doesn’t respond. His best marketing is his appearance, and then he will market his characters when his works are released. At present, it is enough to maintain word of mouth. Marriage and engagement will not easily affect his career. Both Wang Churan and Wang Churan are career-oriented people.

Yang Yang’s groom’s hot search probably scared a lot of people. They thought he was really going to get married, but when they clicked on it, they found out that he was marketing his appearance. Because the red suit he wore at the event looked like a wedding dress, many fans liked it. I’m boasting, that’s why I got this hot search. But this kind of hot search, it is hard not to let people think, it is okay in normal times, now that Yang Yang and Wang Churan’s scandal is hot, and this kind of hot search suddenly makes many people suspect that Yang Yang is really fighting this time. Vaccination may really be planned.

However, as far as Xiao Pa knows, Yang Yang and Wang Churan are currently in love, and they have no further ideas. The two have a little conflict because of the issue of publicity and non-disclosure. It is definitely not possible to go to this step at present. Yang Yang’s public relations method is also relatively simple, he just doesn’t respond. His best marketing is his appearance, and then he will market his characters when his works are released. At present, it is enough to maintain word of mouth. Marriage and engagement will not easily affect his career. Both Wang Churan and Wang Churan are career-oriented people.

6. A certain male star pleases a rich woman?

6. A certain male star pleases a rich woman?

In fact, there are a lot of news about being taken care of by big bosses in the circle, but life is not easy for those who are taken care of. After taking money and benefits, at least they have to be “dedicated”. Needless to say, actresses, whether it is body or appearance, They are already very hot. In fact, male stars also have to work hard in that area. There is a resourceful male star who has always relied on various good sisters for his position, but he is a bit “more than willing but not strong enough”, so he takes medicine everywhere. I also had an operation for the subordinates, and later I would take medicine to please the rich woman. Once I was admitted to the hospital because of this, and the team hid it very well。

