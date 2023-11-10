Rainbow Awards 2023, La Stampa also wins for Diversity Editor

ROME. The Sala Umberto Theater will be the stage of Rainbow Awards, the international prize «Rome for LGBTQIA+ rights». This year the merit of the path undertaken by will also be recognised The printled by our colleague Pasquale Quaranta (Diversity Editor of this newspaper), which includes journalistic training courses with the aim of enhancing the awareness and attention of the editorial staff on inclusive language.

Now in its second edition, the Rainbow Awards award recognition to personalities who have distinguished themselves in the world of politics, culture, entertainment, sport and digital, for their commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of LGBTQIA+ people. The awards represent “a tribute to the courage, professionalism and commitment made in 2023 for the LGBTQIA+ cause, reflecting the efforts of those who have contributed significantly to the community”.

This year, the evening will be dedicated to Michela Murgia, the late writer particularly loved by the queer community. Representing his queer familyThey will be present Teresa Ciabatti, Lorenzo Terenzi (husband of Michela Murgia), Francesco Leone (soul child), Patrizia Renzi, Chiara Tagliaferri, Maria Luisa Frisa.

The awards

Among the winners announced by the organization are the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtierithe secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, Emma Boninothe councilor of the Municipality of Milan and spokesperson for the Sentinelli Luca Paladinithe physics professor and digital creator Vincenzo Schettinidirector Giuseppe Fiorellothe actor Gabriele Pizzurro. And again the television program Hyenas, Alba Parietti, Drusilla Foerthe stylist of the stars Nicolò Cerionithe president of the Rainbow Families association Alessia Crocinithe transgender activist Marcasciano purple, Alessandro Longobardi of the Brancaccio Theatre, Riccardo Pirrone, Paolo Camilli e Francesco Rellini della Wonty Inclusive Media Factory e Kirweb Agency, Paolo Armelli e Daniele Biaggi of Quid Media, the directors Fabio Mollo and Giuseppe Bucci.

Artistic direction by Karma B

The artistic direction and conduction are entrusted to the artistic duo KarmaB. Discovered by Vladimir Luxuria, in recent years they have been the protagonists of television programs including Propaganda Live e Hi Male, where they are appreciated both as performers and activists. «We believe that the Rainbow Awards are not only an important but necessary event – ​​they say – At a time when the LGBTQIA+ community is invisibilized or, worse, used as a scapegoat, celebrate our existence and resistance, do it together with activists, our allies and the realities that support our fight, it is fundamental. Today more than ever”.

Worthy actions for the community

The host and master of ceremonies will be the president of the Gaycs association Adriano Bartolucci Proietti: «It is necessary to give credit to all those who in their sector carry out actions, make statements, offer perspectives, carry out worthy projects, useful to the LGBTQIA+ community. In just 2 years, the Rainbow Awards have already become an important event for the community and want to establish themselves more and more as an attentive and vigilant observatory on everything that helps our cause.”

The ceremony on November 13th

The appointment with the Rainbow Awards 2023 is for Monday 13 November at the Teatro Sala Umberto in Rome, in Via della Mercede 50. The event is conceived and promoted by Gaycs Lgbt Aps, the association that organizes the “Italian Gaymes”, the Drusilla Cup, the Rainbow Film and Literature Festival in Piazza Vittorio (Flag) and which organized the 2019 «Roma EuroGames». The association is also a leader in Italy in the implementation of projects financed by the European Commission through Erasmus+ Asse Sport.