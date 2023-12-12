Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Matthew Perry’s Death: “He Had a Hard Life”

Death of Matthew Perry: Jennifer Aniston reveals that she received a message from the actor on the morning of his death

The entertainment world was rocked by the news of Matthew Perry’s passing, and now his former co-star Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about her grief. Aniston revealed that she received a message from Perry on the morning of his death, and she shared that she misses him very much.

“He had a hard life. I miss him very much,” Aniston said in a tearful confession about Perry’s death.

Aniston also spoke about the last conversation she had with Perry, saying, “I was happy.” The news of Perry’s death has left Aniston and many others in the entertainment industry in shock and sorrow.

Perry’s passing has led to an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans and colleagues alike. The actor’s struggle with addiction and health issues was no secret, but his death has still come as a devastating blow to those who knew and loved him.

Matthew Perry will be remembered for his talent, humor, and unforgettable performances. His untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many, and he will be deeply missed.

