Randy Orton Makes Surprising WWE Decision on Smackdown

Randy Orton Makes Shocking Return to WWE Smackdown

Just days after making his return to the WWE at Survivor Series, Randy Orton has once again made a dramatic appearance, this time on Smackdown. The legendary fighter, who has been out of the ring for over 500 days, is seeking revenge and had an important decision to make on the blue brand.

In a star segment on Smackdown, Orton was faced with the decision of whether to join the Friday night cast or be part of Monday Night RAW. Managers Adam Pierce and Nick Aldis were in the ring to hear Orton’s decision.

However, the segment took an unexpected turn when Paul Heyman appeared to interrupt and warn Orton that if he chose to stay on Smackdown to complete his revenge, ‘The Bloodline’ would put him out of business again. This led to a physical altercation, with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Orton.

But Orton was not alone, as LA Knight came out to even the odds and take care of Sikoa, allowing Orton to dispatch Jimmy with his famous DDT and RKO. With microphone in hand and contracts in hand, he announced his decision.

“Hey Paul, you can call Roman Reigns and tell him; “Dad is back,” Orton declared after making his arrival on Smackdown official and launching the contract for RAW. He then delivered a huge RKO to Nick Aldis before leaving to close out the evening.

It’s clear that Orton is back with a vengeance, and the WWE universe can’t wait to see what’s next for the Apex Predator. Stay tuned for more WWE updates on Solowrestling.