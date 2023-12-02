Possible lineup of Real Madrid against Granada: Lunin and several big doubts – Central Defense

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faces a number of decisions ahead of his side’s upcoming La Liga clash against Granada, with doubts persisting over the starting lineup.

In goal, it is widely expected that Andriy Lunin will retain his place between the sticks following an impressive run of form in recent matches. Ancelotti will be hoping the Ukrainian shot-stopper can once again prove his worth and keep a clean sheet against Granada.

However, it is in central defense where Real Madrid’s manager faces the biggest dilemma. With several key players either returning from injury or facing fitness concerns, Ancelotti must carefully consider his options for the crucial defensive positions.

The potential return of some key players will bring good news for Real Madrid as they look to maintain their impressive form in La Liga this season. Fans will be hoping that the experienced players can provide much-needed relief and stability at the back.

With so many uncertainties surrounding the team selection, fans will be eagerly anticipating the announcement of the starting lineup and substitutes’ bench for the upcoming clash against Granada.

Real Madrid supporters can catch all the action as it unfolds by tuning in to the live broadcast of the match on various TV channels. Additionally, fans can also watch the game online through different streaming platforms.

As the anticipation builds for this highly-anticipated fixture, Real Madrid’s faithful will be keeping a close eye on the manager’s decisions and hoping for a positive result against Granada.

Stay tuned for more updates and coverage of Real Madrid’s lineup and match against Granada on Google News and other leading sports news platforms.