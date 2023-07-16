Raymond Lam Spotted Filming New Drama in Malaysia with Charmaine Sheh: Fans Rejoice at the Return of Brother Feng

Raymond Lam Spotted in Malaysia Filming New Drama “Heir of Family Glory” with Charmaine Sheh

(Kuala Lumpur, 16th) The highly anticipated drama “Heir of Family Glory” has officially begun filming in Malaysia, causing a frenzy among fans. Rumors circulated on the internet prior to this, suggesting that Raymond Lam had quietly arrived in Malaysia to film with Charmaine Sheh for the new drama. These rumors were confirmed when a Reuters photo of the duo surfaced online. Netizens were thrilled by the news, exclaiming, “Oh my god! Brother Feng is back in action!”

As the news spread, it was revealed that Raymond Lam had joined the cast of “Heir of Family Glory” after attending a business performance in China. Netizens had earlier noticed a change in his appearance, commenting that he looked noticeably different and aged. Some even criticized his style, calling it rustic and comparing him to a greasy uncle. However, despite the criticism, Raymond Lam is set to play the role of a lawyer in the drama, reuniting with Charmaine Sheh after nine years since their collaboration in “Apostle Walker.” The storyline is said to involve a love triangle between the two actors and Huang Haoran.

Raymond Lam’s commitment to his work has made him a “trapeze” as he shuttles between China and Malaysia for filming. This has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly await updates on his schedule and hope for a chance encounter with the star. Some lucky netizens have already run into Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, eagerly snapping photos and sharing their excitement online. The charming outfits worn by the actors in the Reuters photo have also garnered a lot of praise from fans.

A short video of Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh playing in Malaysia has also been circulating on Weibo, further fueling the excitement. Despite the slightly blurry quality of the video, netizens couldn’t help but acknowledge Raymond Lam’s undeniable handsomeness in his suit. The video has left fans longing for a chance to visit the filming location and get a glimpse of their favorite stars.

This is not the first time Raymond Lam has visited Malaysia for work. In April, he recorded the variety show “The Star Chaser” in Kuala Lumpur and even took selfies with fans at the airport, making it clear that he values his loyal fanbase.

With the filming of “Heir of Family Glory” well underway, fans can’t wait to see Raymond Lam and Charmaine Sheh’s chemistry on screen once again. As the drama continues to generate buzz, netizens will undoubtedly remain on the lookout for any further updates and surprises from their beloved stars.

