Lazy or irritable intestine: the 5 enemies to avoid

Do you suffer from lazy or irritable bowel? You must categorically avoid making these mistakes, you could make the situation worse.

Lazy bowel is a condition that affects many people and the causes can be many. It’s about a disorder that should never be underestimated since it can, in the most serious cases, compromise the normal performance of daily activities. In fact, some subjects avoid the circumstances of sociality because they fear they could feel bad due to the symptoms of this phenomenon. However, there are some precautions that if implemented, can bring a sense of well-being.

For example, some should be completely eliminated from one’s diet or in some cases reduced. In any case it is always advisable to contact your own medico, so that the professional can prescribe the most appropriate therapy for solving the problem. But what is meant by lazy bowel and what is the symptomatology?

Symptoms of lazy bowel: watch out for these 5 enemies

Before even listing the 5 ‘enemies’ of the lazy intestine, it is advisable to pay attention to the most common symptoms of such a disorder. According to those who suffer from it, there are mainly 3 of them.

What are the most common symptoms of lazy bowel (tantasalute.it)

1. One of the most frequent symptoms is the nausea. Lazy bowel is a condition that occurs when there is not enough fluid in the intestinal tract, therefore when dehydration occurs.

2.A second symptom of this condition is the swelling sometimes accompanied by abdominal pain. In fact, the lazy intestine occurs when digestion is slowed down, as a consequence the production of gas in the stomach will increase.

3. A third characteristic symptom of lazy bowel is the feeling of not having completely emptied the intestines. In fact, those who suffer from this condition often complain of constipation or stools that are so hard that defecation can sometimes be painful.

Now everything is clearer, but qWhat are the causes of this phenomenon? Lazy bowel can occur due to a reduced frequency of evacuation, or due to a diet poor in nutrients or in case of eating disorders, or in the case of taking certain drugs. As mentioned, it is always good and right to contact a professional, but in the meantime it is possible to adopt some changes to your food plan to extract the benefits.

In fact, there are foods whose consumption should be reduced or completely eliminated on the advice of the professional. In the first place are to be avoided foods that are too refined and frying is necessary. On the other hand, that of fruit and vegetables should be increased to the detriment of nutrient-poor foods.

A number one enemy of gut health is stress. Trying to lead a peaceful life and eliminating the circumstances that cause anxiety, nervousness and sadness is essential to preserve psychophysical well-being.

Alcohol should then be crossed out or reduced to the bone. It is necessary to maintain a certain level of hydration, making an effort to drink at least 2 hours a day and to carry out regular physical activity to facilitate intestinal transit.

