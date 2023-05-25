Home » Reds have 18 hits to rout Cardinals 10-3
Reds have 18 hits to rout Cardinals 10-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Lively got his first win as a starter since 2017, Kevin Newman drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds had their most hits in nearly a year to rout the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Wednesday.

Rookie shortstop Matt McClain had his second career home run in the majors, while Spencer Steer added four hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati, which had 18 hits, the most for the club since May 26, 2022, when he had 20 against the Chicago Cubs.

Lively’s last victory as a starter came as a member of the Phillies, on September 29, 2017, against the Mets. Selected by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, Lively spent time with the Phillies and two seasons as a reliever for the Royals before spending two years in South Korea.

Lively (2-2) worked six innings, allowing five hits and two walks and eight strikeouts. It was the 31-year-old right-hander’s longest outing since April 20, 2018, when he also covered six innings for Philadelphia in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Steven Matz (0-6), a left-handed pitcher for St. Louis, remained winless after giving up four runs in the first inning. He allowed a total of 11 hits and a season-low six earned runs.

For the Cardinals, Venezuelan Willson Contreras 3-0. The Colombian Óscar Mercado 4-1.

For the Reds, Cuban José Barrero 4-0.

