German Bundestag – AfD demands medical help for vaccination damage cases

Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group calls for medical treatment of people with Covid 19 vaccination damage to be ensured. Due to its responsibility for the vaccination campaign at the time, the federal government is obliged to ensure appropriate care for patients with vaccination side effects and vaccination damage, according to an application (20/6912) of the parliamentary group.

The MEPs propose promoting the establishment of special outpatient clinics for the treatment of vaccination side effects and vaccination damages as well as counseling centres. In addition, a legal basis for the establishment of a “foundation for victims after the Sars-CoV-2 vaccination” should be created. Funds for research into post-vac syndrome would also have to be made available for at least five years.

