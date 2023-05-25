Home » Kisangani: more than 2,000 displaced people benefit from food aid at Camp Lukusa
Kisangani: more than 2,000 displaced people benefit from food aid at Camp Lukusa

The commander of the 31st military region, General-Major Timothée Mujinga handed over, Wednesday, May 24, bags of rice, salt, sugar and boxes of soap to more than 2,000 displaced people, settled at Camp Lukusa, in the town of Lubunga, in Kisangani (Tshopo).

Through this gesture, this military officer intends to relieve the suffering of these people, who are deprived of everything after having fled the fighting between Mbole and Lengola.

Major General Timothée Mujinga also wanted to console and encourage them.

During this visit, he announced to his hosts the start of the rehabilitation of their houses from this Wednesday by the military engineering service and the national police, in order to allow these displaced people to return to their homes.

The commander of the Lukusa training center and some officers from the 31st military region took part in the visit to Camp Lukusa.

The beneficiaries of this assistance are those who have found refuge in this camp for two weeks, after fleeing ethnic clashes between the Mbole and Lengola communities.

These two communities are no longer in the odor of holiness since last March.

Ten days ago, the spokesman for the provincial government of Tshopo, Georges Lomalisa claimed to have observed the lull between Lengola and Mbole.

