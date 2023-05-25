Home » Dismantle human trafficking gang linked to Tren de Aragua
Dismantle human trafficking gang linked to Tren de Aragua

by admin
In an operation led by the Colombian Migration Judicial Police Group and the prompt response of the Human Trafficking Investigation Division and the Intelligence Division of Peru, 10 women victims of human trafficking were rescued and the criminal gang Los Gallegos, linked to the Aragua Train, in Lima (Peru) was dismantled. The operation allowed the capture of five people, four of Venezuelan nationality and one Peruvian.

The criminal organization recruited, transported, moved, harbored and sexually exploited foreign victims, in this case five Venezuelans and five Colombians, in order to achieve hegemony of power in the Peruvian capital.
The young women ranged from 18 to 23 years old. and one of them was a minor. According to the investigations carried out by the authorities, all of them would be transferred to other countries to be sexually exploited and they arrived in the neighboring country deceived with false promises of work in Peru.

