Fiorentina Inter, Zhang: ‘Istanbul proud today? I don’t talk about it. Inzaghi remains at 100%”

“It’s the fifth trophy since I’ve been at Inter, I’m really proud of my players, of what has been done, but it is also thanks to the staff, the management, the coach”. Thus the president of Inter, Steven Zhangafter the Nerazzurri’s success in the Italian Cup against Fiorentina: “The work done is leading to great results”, says the Nerazzurri’s number one who is however cautious about the Champions League final: “We don’t talk about the Champions League until it arrives, let’s think about the next match.”.

“Moratti is in the hearts of the Nerazzurri, but certain results have not been achieved for some time…” Steven Zhang lacks the Champions League to get closer to the successes of the Moratti management: “The Moratti family is in the hearts of all Inter fans and I’m happy to be able to chase their record. How much do I believe I can win in Istanbul? As Italian culture teaches me, let’s not talk about that match. But in seven years we’ve played many finals and it’s been a while since we’ve achieved certain results, especially in the Champions League. This is the fruit of everyone’s work.” Then he concludes: “A word that I would associate with Inter? Courage: we are brave in competitions but also in life”.

“Inzaghi? Results thanks to him. Stay 100%” On the coach’s future: “In winning these trophies and reaching the Champions League final Inzaghi had a huge part. So we are very proud to continue with himThere’s no doubt about that.” On the transfer market: “As a club, we expect certain difficulties but our program for the transfer market doesn’t change: we’re only working to improve the team. At the end of the transfer market, Inter will be stronger and more competitive in all competitions.”