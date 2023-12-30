Refined Marques Unveils Customized Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet: A Luxury Limited Edition

Refined Marques Unveils Custom-Modified Mercedes-AMG G63 Cabriolet

German car manufacturer Refined Marques has once again captured the attention of luxury car enthusiasts with the launch of their new custom-modified Mercedes-AMG G63 model, which has been transformed into the G63 Cabriolet. The custom-modified G63 Cabriolet features a complete reshaping of the car, with the two-door G-Class at its core and replaced with G63 exterior parts. Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, this limited edition car has quickly become a must-have for car enthusiasts everywhere.

One of the most notable changes to the G63 Cabriolet is the addition of a new split-door to the back seat, also known as a “suicide door,” which adds a touch of elegance and practicality to the vehicle. The interior of the car is presented in luxurious red leather, from the seats and door panels to the steering wheel and dashboard. Even the folding roof is crafted in a matching red, adding to the overall luxury of the car.

While the price of the customized G63 Cabriolet may be steep at $1.3 million, it hasn’t deterred car owners from expressing their interest in owning one of the 20 limited production units. Refined Marques has reported a high level of attention and inquiries about the car, which is available exclusively through their official website.

For those who are intrigued by the allure of the G63 Cabriolet, Refined Marques invites interested parties to visit their official website for more information on this one-of-a-kind luxury vehicle.

Share this: Facebook

X

