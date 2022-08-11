Xi’an News Network News Today, the anti-criminal movie “Pull the Clouds and See the Sun” released a poster. The film is directed by director Wubai and starring the powerful actor Xiao Yang. It focuses on the theme of the special fight against gangsterism and evil. It shows that under the guidance of the Central Supervision Group of the special fight against gangsterism and evil, the front-line criminal police punish the evil with justice and cast justice. s story.

The reporter was informed that the film “Clearing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” strives to meet the audience’s needs for realistic content, while showing the determination and courage of the central government to fight against underworld forces, and to popularize the practical significance of eliminating underworld and evil.

The two big characters “Sweep Black” are looming in the center of the overall background of the poster. At the same time, the sun shines from the clouds and mist as the main content of the picture. The rolling clouds and mists are penetrated and broken by the sunshine symbolizing justice, and the rays of light converge on the red title written in red brush , sweeping away all the dust and haze will “clear the clouds and see the sun”, which is impressive. Coins, guns, big Buddhas, surveillance cameras, frightened birds and other symbols of money power, faith and violence scattered in the picture are surrounded by layers of dark clouds, interpreting the confrontation between good and evil; the figures are also scattered around the picture, They did not face the audience completely, or their faces were blurred, or they were covered by red blood, which made people resentful and wondered how they could hide so deeply in the darkness, and also made the audience have more expectations for the showdown of good and evil in the film.

The slogan, “Where there is evil, must be swept away, evil must be eliminated, chaos must be dealt with, and umbrella must be fought” hangs directly above the poster. From 2021 to 2022, from “Sweeping the Black Storm” to “Clearing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun”, in film and television works, The storm escalates, and the thunder strikes again; in real life, the work of anti-criminal and evil has been overcome and normalized, and the “look back” of anti-criminal and evil has continued to deepen. The eradication of evil is a battle between justice and evil, light and darkness. The storm is constant, and when we move forward, we can finally clear the clouds and see the sun.

The director Wubai has created a good reputation in the audience for the film and television of the anti-criminal deeds with the high-scoring works “Sweeping the Black Storm”, “Psychological Crime” and many other realistic suspense and crime works. He is very good at the creation of genre films, and its tension The full, unique style of film and television language has also brought unexpected surprises to the audience many times. “The anti-crime storm is coming, and the truth is about to come out.” In 2021, the highly-reputed drama “Sweeping the Black Storm” directed by Wubai director made the audience feel the weight of realistic themes. In 2022, Wubai director led a strong production team to shoot again The story of the eradication of gangsterism – the movie “Clear the Clouds and See the Sun”, strives to expose the source of gangsterism and corruption from a more realistic, bolder and deeper perspective, presenting a very attractive realistic film that lives up to the audience’s expectations.

The concept poster of “Disturbing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun” also officially announced the leading actor Xiao Yang. As a powerful actor who has frequently appeared on the big screen in recent years, Xiao Yang has a number of classic roles that are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. He has been nominated for the Golden Rooster Award for many times, and his acting skills are highly praised by the audience. In the film “Clearing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun”, Xiao Yang plays the role of a criminal policeman Li Nanbei. This is Xiao Yang’s first role as a criminal policeman on the big screen. What kind of difficult confrontation Li Nanbei will participate in also arouses the audience’s expectations.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press