Remembering Randy Meisner: The Untold Story of the Eagles’ Founding Bassist

Rock Band Eagles Mourn the Loss of Founding Member Randy Meisner

July 26, 2023

In a saddening turn of events, the music industry was once again struck by tragedy as Eagles bassist Randy Meisner passed away on Wednesday. Meisner, a founding member of the iconic American rock band, died at the age of 77 due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The news of Meisner’s death comes just seven years after the band’s guitarist, Glenn Frey, also left this world, leaving music fans around the globe in mourning. The loss of not one, but two influential members of the Eagles, has broken the hearts of many.

Randy Meisner was part of the original lineup of the Eagles, which also included Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon. Together, they formed the band in 1971 and went on to release several critically acclaimed albums. The group’s impressive discography includes timeless classics such as “Desperado,” “One of These Nights,” and “Hotel California.”

In 1977, at the peak of the Eagles’ success, Meisner made the decision to withdraw from the group. However, when the band was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Randy remained an integral part of the celebrated lineup.

Over the years, Meisner candidly spoke about the dynamics within the Eagles and the challenges he faced as a member. He revealed to Rolling Stone magazine that the inequality among teammates became apparent when they started traveling separately in different limousines. He even recounted an incident where his refusal to perform an extra encore led to a fight with Glenn Frey.

“I wanted to get out of the spotlight,” Meisner confessed. “One night, I was up in Knoxville, had the flu, and after singing two or three encores, Glenn wanted to do another one. I told them I couldn’t do it, and we got into a fight. That was it.”

In spite of these tensions, Meisner expressed his desire to reconnect with his former bandmates. He once requested to sit with them at a show in Los Angeles, only to be turned down.

The passing of Randy Meisner marks the end of an era for the Eagles and their devoted fanbase. His contributions to the band’s groundbreaking sound will forever be cherished. The loss of yet another founding member reminds us of the profound impact the Eagles had on the music landscape, and serves as a poignant reminder of their enduring legacy.

As fans and fellow musicians mourn the loss of Randy Meisner, his memory and his music will continue to inspire generations to come.

