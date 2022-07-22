During a webinar, Renault presented the ambitious REfactory project dedicated to the implementation of a circular economy to support electric mobility, decarbonisation, recycling of materials, restoration of used cars and recovery of batteries.

Aimed at accelerating the industrial turnaround of the French manufacturer using ecologically compatible practices, the REfactory Project is divided into four categories (Retrofit; RE-energy; RE-cycle and Re-Start) in turn supported by an “open” system in which research, development and innovations will be entrusted to academics from various universities, researchers, engineers and mobility as a service experts: “The world is changing and Renault wants to better support the ecological transition – said Jean-Philippe Billai , Director of REfactory and of the Flins plant – for this reason we have decided to strengthen our expertise in the automotive field, also through consultants and external capital interested in financing the project ”.

The implementation of the REfactory is inseparable from the unprecedented operation of the Flins plant. Located 40 kilometers from Paris and epicenter of production for Renault small cars, the factory has been completely digitalized and made more efficient through 4 optimized lines (with relative lowering of time and costs) to host the Retrofit program, dedicated to extending the life of used vehicles. Since September 2021, more than 12,000 second-hand cars have been restored in Flins (an average of 80 per day over two shifts) with the aim of reaching 45,000 vehicles per year by 2023. To this the Retrofit program adds the partnership with the start-up Phoenix Mobility to convert the engines of work vehicles into electric power-units. The first EV adaptation will concern the 1000 Renault Master van and will then continue with further specialized vehicles used in public transport, deliveries, airports and the construction sector.

The RE-energy program, on the other hand, is closely linked to the activities of Mobilize (the fourth brand of the French group) which finds its primary mission in battery recovery. According to statements by Amaury Gailliez, RE-energy’s Director for Charging and Battery Operations, “the battery life cycle can be divided into three phases where the first represents optimal operation; the second can be useful for other services and the third concerns the pure recycling of elements and materials “. Renault then explained how 70% of used battery packs are reusable in other energy applications such as storage. Hence the idea of ​​creating a portable power supply, built with 2700 modules taken from the Zoe used. The generator in question, called “Better Pack”, is 100 percent electric and can already be used to recharge cars, on-board systems in boats, work tools. At the same time, Renault is working on 15MWh advanced storage containers. The modules – all with flexible installation – will be able to support and balance the electricity grid by supplying energy to national providers if the demand is high, or keep it in the internal modules if the demand decreases.

The future energy ecosystem of the transalpine house aims to include hydrogen engines with fuel-cell technology, generated with electrolysis from renewables through the Hyvia brand, in the next mobility. Result of the joint-venture between Renault and Plug Power (already a producer of 50,000 fuel-cells and 70 tons of green hydrogen per day), the goal declared by the Director of Communication Hyvia Isabelle Behar is “to decarbonise mobility by making use of the most ecological on the market “. The diffusion or not of alternative fuel will greatly depend on the refueling infrastructure but in addition to its production via electrolysis, Hyvia is already operating in the Flins plant to put the three different Master Van H2-tech, Master Chassis fuel-cell vans on French roads. and Master City Bus. The vans of different sizes will be equipped with dual power 33kW and 30Kw fuel-cells engines while their tank will be able to contain from 3 to 6kg of hydrogen.

Of central importance in the ambitions of the REfactory Project, is the RE-cycle chapter which relies on mechatronic repairs, the revision of used components and the restoration of engines to pursue its raison d’etre. Starting with the Flins plant, Renault is integrating the aforementioned practices in all factories, underlining how to date, the project has recovered functions and materials from 190,000 catalytic converters and 750 tons of bumpers. Finally, each sector of the REfactory will be supported by the technical and technological advances supported by the RE-start division. In order to ensure the right skills for circular and resource-friendly mobility, Renault has set up an “Open Innovation Hub” which, in addition to 3000 future employees and a negative Co2 target by 2030, is already acquiring the features of a professional campus with seven industrial and academic partners. The RE-start division also incorporates the services of 100 robots recovered from old projects, a control tower with real-time diagnostic services and advanced 3D prints that to date have produced more than 24,000 parts for low-impact cars. environmental.