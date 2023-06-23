Home » Republicans Release Testimony Alleging Interference in Hunter Biden Case
Entertainment

Republicans Release Testimony Alleging Interference in Hunter Biden Case

by admin
Republicans Release Testimony Alleging Interference in Hunter Biden Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans released testimony Thursday from two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who allege the Justice Department interfered in their years-long investigation into Hunter BIden, son of President Joe Biden, an accusation that said agency quickly denied.

The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jason Smith, voted to release publicly the testimony before Congress of two former IRS (abbreviation in English of the tax agency) agents who worked in the federal investigation into the taxes and business abroad of the president’s son.

“Whistleblowers describe how Biden’s Justice Department intervened and overreached in a campaign to protect Joe Biden’s son by delaying, disclosing and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax misconduct,” Smith told reporters.

In their testimony, the two individuals—Greg Shapley and an unidentified IRS agent—detailed what they said was a pattern of “slow investigative steps” and the delay of police actions months before the election. But it’s not clear whether the conflict they describe amounts to internal disagreement over how to conduct the investigation or a pattern of interference and preferential treatment. The department has long warned prosecutors in its policies to be cautious about charging cases with potential political implications at election time, in order to avoid any potential influence on the outcome.

The Justice Department refuted the whistleblowers’ claims, saying the federal prosecutor in charge of the Hunter Biden investigation, David Weiss—appointed to the position by former President Donald Trump—had complete authority over the case.

The testimony comes just two days after Hunter Biden, 53, announced he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of a deal with the Justice Department. The agreement, unveiled Tuesday, will also prevent him from being prosecuted on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm while using drugs, as long as he abides by the conditions agreed to in court.

See also  An Yixuan’s 41st Birthday Not Accepting Her Husband’s Gifts: Heart-to-heart and Touching | Chen Ronglian | Epoch Times

Congressional Republicans called the plea deal favorable to the president’s son and yet another example of a “double-standard justice system” that is less harsh on Democrats. They also pledged to continue their own investigations into the Biden family and what they say are its attempts to profit from the presidency.

___

Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.

You may also like

The United States Navy recorded the implosion of...

Who is Patricia Bullrich, the pre-candidate for president...

The best couples of 12 zodiac signs

The movie “She Who Disappeared” was released nationwide,...

Wado de Pedro: a history of militancy, identity...

The 12 constellations are the most affectionate and...

Who is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the candidate who...

predictions for love, health and work for each...

Yesterday was Stephen Chow’s 61st birthday and he...

Together for Change: “To burst the polls, on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy