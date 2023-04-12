Capcom’s classic horror action game “Resident Evil” was the first to release the first wave of trailers for the new work “Resident Evil: Death Island” by Sony Pictures in February, and this time it ushered in the official announcement of the latest trailer and release date.

In the trailer, you can see the surviving protagonists in the video game series gathered together, including Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers and Jill Valentine, who went to the Alcatraz Island Federal Prison (Alcatraz Island), only for From rescuing Dr. Antonio Taylor to investigating the source of San Francisco’s latest outbreak, it all seems like a horrific T-Virus trap from the start…

This film is the latest work after the 2017 animated film “Resident Evil: Vendetta” and the Netflix animated series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness”. It will be directed by Eiichiro Hazumi from “Assassination Classroom”, scripted by Makoto Fukami, and CG produced by Quebico Animation, Kadokawa Animation is in charge of distribution.

The film is expected to be officially released on July 7, 2023. Interested readers please look forward to it.