The climate catastrophe has long since arrived in the music industry. Whether as a musician, organizer, promoter or restaurateur, there is a need for action. The urgency of the situation and the large number of voices and possibilities is often unsettling; Key word: ‘Climate Grief’. But there are potentials and possibilities for ecological sustainability in the music industry and the need for it even more. On 25.02. the event “The music industry in the climate crisis” organized by Stefan Robinig – lectures and a subsequent panel discussion gave insights into scope for action and practical knowledge.

Music Declares Emergency

Paulina Parvanov, music manager and chairwoman of Music Declares Emergency Austria, asks in her lecture to what extent music can be activist. Can artists be just as ‘activist’ through their work as protesters on the street? Can musicians contribute through their aesthetic work, and if so, is this enough? She appeals to understand activism not as “annoying”, but as an opportunity. In the midst of all these questions, it is still important for her to emphasize that she does not want to transfer responsibility per se to the individual: the big and necessary levers lie in politics, but pressure can be generated together. The Union Music Declares Emergency arranges itself through activist public action, which wants to generate attention through collective action away from parliamentarianism.

Paulina Parvanov is concerned that the debate within the industry is not being conducted with the urgency and emotionality that would be necessary due to the climate emergency we are in. Even the goal of the Paris climate agreement of 2015 to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees will not be met and the serious consequences of man-made climate change can no longer be denied and are visible. Like all other industries, the music industry not only has a responsibility to become active, according to Paulina Parvanov it is even particularly well suited to do so. Music can have a low-threshold imparting knowledge and enlightening effect. At Music Declares Emergency On a larger level, famous musicians can act as role models and the inherent emotionality of the medium can motivate and guide action.

A prominent large-scale example would be the ‘Action Village’ on Billie Eilish’s last tour, where visitors were educated on sustainable behavior through a quiz and reusable systems. These are all small contributions, but when the reach is so large, the long-term impact can be significant as well. In addition, once you have taken the first step and started to deal with the topic, many sustainable lifestyle changes can follow. Music Declares Emergency is an international platform that is now active in 11 countries, since 2022 also in Austria, and calls for participation and becoming active.

Ecologically sustainable events

George Demmer from United Echo and Sylvia Haase aka Penny Fox from the Worldtrash.Agencywhich, among other things, in the interim use of the Schloss Cobenzl who have already worked together on sustainable event concepts, gave a brief overview of the most important changes that need to be considered when organizing events. An ecologically sustainable event is of course not only an important contribution to mitigating the climate crisis, but also increases the quality of the event and promotes the image. The two crystallized the possibilities under 5 keywords: energy/water, waste, gastronomy, transport & communication.

The speakers showed a number of possibilities, especially for the location operators. The first steps that can be taken are often small, but they add up. Important beginnings are switching to green electricity, reusable systems and energy-saving cooling devices and their regular maintenance. The motto for the products must be: organic, regional, seasonal and vegan/vegetarian. Other than that, it comes as no surprise: save water, use LED lamps, rethink waste management, recycle decorations, only print what is absolutely necessary, and so on – but first of all, everything has to be implemented in day-to-day operations. The location of a location also has a huge impact on the footprint of the event: no matter how sustainable the event can only be reached by car or even only by plane. Visitors should be able to reach everything by public transport. All internal elements of the events should also be placed as close together as possible, including the artists’ accommodation, for example, in order to reduce the otherwise usual and numerous Uber trips.

Image Music industry in the climate crisis; Verena Mischitz, Peter Baumüller, Yasmin Hafedh, Arne Forke (c) Samuel Obernosterer

As an external musician or organizer, you are often not in a position to demand such things, especially in the case of a one-off cooperation. The two speakers advise communicating sustainability wishes anyway, for example on riders. For the implementation as an artist, the catering often offers itself; if locations often receive inquiries about vegetarian and regional catering, this can lead to a general rethinking of the offer of the entire company in the long term, if perhaps simply for pragmatic reasons. The two advise the guests to communicate boldly, honestly and openly why which ecological measures are being taken and why they are essential – this not only explains, but is also sustainable, because Georg Demmer and Sylvia Haase affirmed that a event can only be as sustainable as all of its stakeholders. It is also a good idea to appeal to visitors to take an active role, for example “Bring Your Own Cup” or “Form carpools”.

Existing companies must and can only go ‘step by step’, but no longer wait to get started. Sponsoring contracts with brands that are highly harmful to the climate or investments that have already been made often stand in the way, but there are opportunities for sustainability advice from the city and federal government, such as the “ÖkoEvent” or the “Umweltzeichen”, with which money can even be saved in individual areas . But you shouldn’t ‘dress up’ anything, making all currently possible and necessary changes costs time and money. For Georg Demmer and Sylvia Haase, all of these actions are worth striving for in themselves, but the long-term goal of these actions is always structural changes and political commitment.

Finally, the two also remind you that when organizing events, there is social sustainability to consider in addition to ecological sustainability. In other words, how barrier-free is the event, is fair pay enforced at all levels, how inclusive is the event?

Panel discussion: What can an ecologically just music industry look like?

Speakers: Yasmin Hafedh (artist at Yasmo & the sound canteen), Arne Forke (speaker for music, theater and literature at the City of Vienna) and Peter Baumüller (founder of the Musikclub Open Air and board of directors Music club Lembach)

Moderation: Verena Mischitz (journalist at The standard and spokeswoman for Network climate journalism)

Verena Mischitz introduced the discussion with the question of the current sustainability of the music industry. The consensus was that it is very mixed and that different problems are easier to solve from different positions. For example, while alternative rural events in particular have long relied on regional and ecological products, it is easier for large events in particular to rely on reusable systems in gastronomy, which are already common in many places.

Yasmin Hafedh, Artist at Yasmo & the sound canteen reminded that at the end of the day the music industry is still an industry where, like everywhere else, the larger commercialized players do the most damage, so there must be structural and financial incentives and rules. She also addressed the question to what extent musicians are responsible: they should be loud and use the public, but it should not be forgotten that the beginning of an artistic career in particular can be precarious and not everyone can afford to address things and e.g to cancel international “flight gigs” for ecological reasons

“You can’t just say afterwards, look I have backbone, look who I canceled everything.”

founder of Music club open air and board of directors Music club Lembach, Peter Baumüller, reports that his association has long relied on sustainable products and waste avoidance. This need grew organically, problems that had bothered her were simply tackled one after the other.

At a past event, the club saw the classic festival meadow full of rubbish the next day and thought; This can not continue like that.

He reported from Linz that many smaller locations are already implementing the sustainability guidelines recently recommended by the city’s subsidies, despite difficult circumstances, while big players still don’t care. Nevertheless, one must not be discouraged and start where one sees opportunities. Peter Baumüller still sees the situation positively and believes that our actions will make waves.

Music industry in the climate crisis (c) Stefan Robnig Arne Forke, consultant for music, theater and literature at the City of Vienna, explained the perspective of the sponsors. Funding recipients need autonomy in their implementation, but the city is working on supporting ecological projects more consciously. In the near future it is conceivable that funding for music in Vienna will also be tied to certain sustainability criteria, as is already the case with large-scale film funding. Peter Baumüller already reported that funding from the city of Linz is already tied to a catalog of sustainability goals, two of which must be met in order to receive funding.

Arne Forke believes that the Austrian economy should also take on more responsibility, for example by giving more money back to society. It is common in Germany, for example, to receive grants from foundations that are financed by the private sector, but this is not the case in Austria. Forke also points out that the artistic examination of the climate crisis can also be productive and supportive.

Arne Forke notes that the Covid crisis has shown that previously unimaginable societal changes can indeed quickly become possible, so hope remains that we can make a climate transition at the necessary speed.

The pandemic has already prompted a rethink when it comes to mobility; many trips are now being replaced by zoom meetings and, as far as festivals are concerned, people are often thinking more sustainably and air tourism is being replaced by longer-term residencies or an increased focus on national issues, after all sustainability is also quality of life.

Sustainability has arrived as a topic and will not go away, because even if it often doesn’t feel like it, we are not just standing on the cliff metaphorically. Resources and organizations are available for action, you can network, dock and start.

Links:

Music Declares Emergency

Julie’s Bicycle Green Rider for Artists as suggested by Music Declares

ÖkoEvent

environmental label

OekoBusiness Vienna