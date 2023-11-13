Home » Rile – Pessimist – HeavyPop.at
Rile – Pessimist

by Oliver on November 12, 2023

(Away from the split with End) nothing from that for a long time Cult Leader heard! I guess that’s partly responsible for that too Pessimistthe long-awaited debut album from Rile.

Although Sam Richards operates Rile has been a side project for over a decade, but it is only recently that he has moved the band further and further into becoming his current primary creative means of expression. A shift in weight that definitely reveals potential.
With direct references from Converge above Botch bis Trap Them Nevertheless (or precisely because of this) it is less of an original approach to aggressive hard and mathcore Rile with a strict but, strictly speaking, little individual or original hand domesticate in the chaos that captivates the interest, but rather when the emotional palette creates stylistic contrasts, while the larger whole a fine dramaturgy in the overarching arc of tension along a well-considered architecture complete with passionate performance and poisonous sound describes.

That escalates in spurts Dead End shoots his swirling riff with a venomous snarl into neck muscles battered by the rhythmically compelling groove, which is only allowed to ventilate briefly during the bridge Climb Out After the relatively straight start of the record, the album acts in a more complicated, dissonant and strangely slow manner, even showing an almost death doom attitude that provokes a wrecking ball weighing tons in the last few meters.
Hidden From Light then whispers from the ghostly atmosphere like a sludgy Evethen rears up while Stone Tapes Things calm down even further with clear vocals in the slightly psychedelic haze of an ambient ballad, where Jacob Bannon’s ethereal dreams of melodic gauze motifs ponder before the patient Half Love the adjusting screws were turned back to a more math-heavy concentration, and the title track circled the circle Pessimist concludes as a (very) good epigone talent test without any essential after-effects. The feeling of a first warm-up lap will probably be worn off on subsequent releases.

