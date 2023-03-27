This Sunday, Hannibal Tortoriellowho is a deputy and candidate for governor for Cambia Río Negro facing the upcoming provincial elections on April 16, was involved in a tragic accident in the ruta 22after which he died a pedestrian between the towns of Ingeniero Huergo and Mainqué.

According to local media reports, the official was traveling in an Audi Q5 and traveling from Villa Regina to Cipolletti after going to the Harvest Festival. It was at that moment, around 10 p.m., when the vehicle hit an individual who was trying to cross the road, near the kilometer 1,155.

In this regard, the Rio Negro Newspaper detailed that the victim died on the spot as a consequence of “the serious injuries caused by the crash”, said information was ratified by the Transit area of ​​the provincial Police.

The vehicle, which was apparently driven by the official, was occupied by Tortoriello, his wife and two other people, who would be members of his campaign team. In his case, according to a spokesman for his political space, all are in good condition.

It should be noted that one of the zone chiefs of Regional Unit II, Commissioner Milton Almendra, confirmed that the candidate for governor from Río Negro was subjected to a alcohol test that threw a negative result. In any case, the prosecution requested a blood alcohol measurement.

Aníbal Tortoriello and his wife, who suffered a road accident approximately two weeks ago.

On the other hand, different local media in the province reported that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed after the accident, he would have jumped a wall in a dimly lit sector and unable to cross the route, a common practice in the area.

After the tragic event, agents of the Río Negro Police, volunteer firefighters from Mainqué and Criminalistics personnel approached the scene to determine and clarify the reasons that caused the accident.

As if that were not enough, approximately two weeks ago, the official suffered another traffic accident in which his wife was hit by a van in Cipolletti, together with a friend, and both had to be transferred to a hospital, since they presented injuries to the scalp, knees and hands.

