ROA 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection Officially Released

After the first preview at the beginning of this month, the Italian outdoor brand ROA officially showcased the brand’s 2023 autumn and winter series, which brings together the earth color that represents the global landscape.

Led by creative director Patrick Stangbye, ROA has entered fashion lovers’ radar through collaborations with brands such as A-COLD-WALL*, Our Legacy and Brain Dead. The label, which has found a following for its tech-centric outdoor apparel, introduces new knitwear, outerwear and pants this season, featuring details such as padded designs, streamlined silhouettes and exposed seam lines Wait. In addition, ROA will release a new Chelsea Boots this season. The shoes are built with complex stitching and hiking styles, so that they are closer to the classic ROA appearance.

The release information of ROA 2023 autumn and winter series products will be announced by the brand in the future. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

