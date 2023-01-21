The British Prime Minister was criticized for not wearing a seat belt when he spoke in the car. IIHS once conducted a test: the result of not wearing a seat belt in the back row is terrible!

Some passengers don’t like wearing seat belts when they are in a car, especially when they are sitting in the back row. However, when a car accident occurs, in most cases, it is the seat belt that can save people’s lives.

Recently, according to British media reports, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a video of his speech in the car,Backlash sparked for not wearing seat belts,According to the report, the video was shot in Lancashire, and it is a violation in the UK to not wear a seat belt in a car. The Lancashire Police said they were investigating this.

So how terrible is it for the rear passengers not to wear seat belts at the moment of a car accident? The IIHS in the United States has used dummies to conduct actual measurements.

It can be seen through slow motion that when the impact occurred,Since the rear passenger dummy was not restrained by the seat belt, it first slammed into the front seat and the dummy with great inertia, and then bounced onto the roof of the car and smashed back into the car.。

It can be said that if there are real people sitting in the car, there is a high probability that the passengers in the rear will die at this time, and it will cause serious or even fatal injuries to the passengers or drivers wearing seat belts in the front.

In order to make the test more intuitive, IIHS has released a reference video of wearing a seat belt. It can be seen thatWith the protection of seat belts, the rear passengers are firmly held after the collision, avoiding the impact on the front seats and passengersso that you can not only protect yourself, but also take into account the safety of other passengers in the car.

The result is clear. Wear your seat belt when you get in the car. Whether you sit in the front row or the back row, you are responsible to yourself and others.