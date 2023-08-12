Robo-bar Asian Grilll & Sushi Amsterdam

Robo-bar is the place for delicious sushi near the Leidseplein in Amsterdam! You know that feeling when you walk into a place and immediately feel like you’ve come to the right place? Well, that happened to us when we entered Robo bar Asian Grill & Sushi.

Robo-bar Asian Grill & Sushi Amsterdam: delicious sushi and robots that mix your cocktail!

We walked in and immediately got excited about Robo bar. You really leave the hectic of the Leidseplein behind you, and step into a small restaurant, with nice neon lights, nice benches and super friendly service. But that wasn’t the only thing that caught our eye – a row of robots at the bar stole the show. Yes, you read that right, robots! They were busy, cocktail shakers in hand, and heaps of liquor bottles hovering over them from which they poured drinks. Almost like we were in a scene from a sci-fi movie, but with a touch of Asian charm.

Korean chickenRobo-bar Amsterdam Japanese gyoza

Sushi to lick your fingers

The menu has a lot of goodies, really a kind of mini vacation through Asia. For example, we ate Korean chicken legs and Japanese gyoza, both highly recommended! But be sure to try the momos or Thai curries. And of course there is a super extensive sushi menu. We went for the spicy salmon and avocado roll and the fried crispy shrimp roll: both really delicious, and real works of art! Fresh fish, perfect rice – we couldn’t resist trying some more of the sushi menu. There are also really special sushi on the menu, such as sushi with soft shell crab and even sushi covered with gold leaf!

Spicy salmonCocktail robotsAperol prosecco cocktail

Cocktailshakende robots

While enjoying the food, we couldn’t take our eyes off the cocktail mixing robots. We decided that now was the time to try one of their creations. We chose the Aperol Prosecco, to get a little summer in our glass with this rainy weather. The robots got to work: one robot put the required drinks in a glass with great precision without spilling a single drop. And to mix everything well, the second robot was ready with a new glass. Very funny to see!

Sushi softshell crabRainbow rollFried sushi

Robo-bar: delicious sushi near the Leidseplein in Amsterdam

We had a really nice evening: mega tasty food, very attentive service and some extra entertainment by the robots. Robo-bar is really a top place if you are looking for delicious sushi and other Asian dishes near the Leidseplein!

Robo-bar Asian Grill & Sushi

Lange Leidsedwarsstraat 86, Amsterdam South

