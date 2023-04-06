ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2023

The Rock Hard Festival, which takes place from 26.-28. May 2023 will take place in the Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen, the running order is announced today and Tankard & Iron Fate complete the line-up of the anniversary party!



40 years of Rock Hard, 20 years of Rock Hard Festival. If that’s not a reason to celebrate!

With MICHAEL SCHENKER, the most well-known hard rock guitarist in Germany will once again deposit his calling card in Gelsenkirchen. »Watching Schenker is at least as exciting as it was 40 years ago, he is in top form. We’re looking forward to it!” Rock Hard publisher Holger Stratmann comments on MSG’s commitment. For friends of the blackest metal, TRIPTYKON icon Tom G. Warrior plays an exclusive Celtic Frost set. This completes a circle: Tom had received his first title story in 1987 for “Into The Pandemonium” in Rock Hard.

Bay Area legends TESTAMENT and EXODUS are also masters of their class. We take a trip back to the seventies with BRIAN DOWNEY’S ALIVE AND DANGEROUS. As the name suggests, the Thin Lizzy co-founders are focused on the Irish hard rock superstars’ epic debut live album.

The Swedes KATATONIA are the band of the hour when it comes to melancholy, while VICIOUS RUMORS are planning a power-metallic classic set with their current singer Ronny Munroe. DEPRESSIVE AGE also had their momentum at the beginning of the nineties, when the East Berliners convinced with top-class progressive thrash shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The performance at the RHF is the first open-air reunion show since the band broke up in 1996.

HOLY MOSES around cult shouter Sabina Classen, on the other hand, are doing their farewell round with one last album in their luggage. The death metal legends BENEDICTION and the speed metallers ENFORCER are no less in form at the moment. TANKARD’s program includes numerous songs that any metalhead can sing along to.

Despite a heavy last album, DISCHARGE have to be called legends first and foremost. The UK punks (“Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing”) have been covered by countless well-known metal bands (including Metallica, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Machine Head…) and are also guests in the amphitheater for the first time. NESTOR present themselves as humorous revenants of eighties perm rock, while Dresden’s WUCAN mix flute tones with their seventies hard rock.

LEGION OF THE DAMNED want to celebrate their album premiere at Nordsternpark. And energy to the power of ten is of course also promised by the German thrash beasts KNIFE, UNDERTOW, MIDNIGHT RIDER, SCREAMER, IRON FATE, highly acclaimed by the editors, and the Lower Rhine rockers MOTORJESUS.

Anniversary or not – as always, it’s a hand-picked program from the Rock-Hard editorial team!

ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2023

Friday May 26th

TRIPTYKON plays early Celtic Frost

BENEDICTION

VICIOUS RUMORS

HOLY MOSES

MOTORJESUS

SCREAMER

Saturday May 27th

TESTAMENT

EXODUS

BRIAN DOWNEY´S ALIVE AND DANGEROUS

DISCHARGE

DEPRESSIVE AGE

NESTOR

KNIFE

MIDNIGHT RIDER

Sunday May 28th

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP

CATATONIA

TANKARD

ENFORCER

LEGION OF THE DAMNED

WUCAN

UNDERTOW

IRON FATE

The 3-day tickets cost 119.90 euros including all fees. Day tickets are also available now. Ticketlink

Current information, videos and interviews of the participating bands as well as impressions of the site can be found on the festival pages.

