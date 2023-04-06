According to Sindh District Police, Dr. Ajmal Sawand, Assistant Professor of Computer Sciences Department of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, has been shot dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Kashmore Irfan Samu told Independent Urdu on telephone that Dr. Ajmal belongs to the Sawand tribe and some time ago they had a quarrel with the Sabzoi tribe after a murder.

Due to this enmity, seven people of both tribes have been killed in the past few years.

According to Irfan Samu: ‘Dr. Ajmal Savand’s family moved to Ghotki and Sukkur after the conflict between Savand and Sabzoi tribes, but their lands are still there in the village.

He said that Dr. Ajmal had come to the village to harvest wheat, when two armed motorcycle riders shot and killed him on Thursday.

Irfan Samu said that Dr. Ajmal was traveling in a car from his native village located some distance from Kandhkot city to the city at the time of the attack.

The incident had not been registered till the filing of this news. According to Irfan Samu, a case will be registered after the burial at the behest of the relatives.

(Dr. Ajmal Sawand Facebook Page)

In viral videos on social media after the incident, a heavy contingent of police with armored vehicles can be seen entering the village of the Sabzoi tribe, but the village appears to be completely empty.

According to Irfan Samu: ‘Police was taking action against dacoits in Kacha area, but when this murder was reported, I brought the police force here to arrest the people involved in it.

“But they (Sabzoi tribe) had an idea that the police would come and that’s why they vacated the village and went to Kacha.”

Ahmad Bakhsh Chana, head of Kandhkot-based non-governmental organization Kainat Foundation, told Independent Urdu that there has been a reduction in conflicts between different tribes, but the series has not ended completely.

According to Ahmad Bakhsh Chana: ‘The Sabzoi clan was considered very powerful in Kandhkot and that is why the people of Savand moved to Ghotki and Sukkur after the quarrel started with them.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

According to Irfan Samu: ‘The police were taking action against dacoits in Kacha area when this murder was reported and I brought the police here to arrest the people involved in this murder.’

Dr. Ajmal Sawand received his PhD in e-Health Monitoring from the University of Jean-Mont-Saint-Etienne, France in 2015.

Vice Chancellor of IBA Sukkur Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Sheikh while reacting to the incident said that the killing of Dr. Ajmal Savand has caused irreparable damage not only to IBA Sukkur but also to the entire community.

In a statement issued after the incident, Dr. Asif Sheikh said: ‘Dr. Ajmal Savand was not only a good scholar of computer sciences, but he served the university with his research, teaching and other works.

‘He was associated with IBA Sukkur for the past eight years and had a very friendly, loving and caring personality.’