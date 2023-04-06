With the official entry into the Network of two other historic intermodal transport operators such as Iorio Trasporti e Logistica of Naples and Lanzi Trasporti of Parma, the second phase of the Green Planet Logistics project starts, the Business Network wanted by five Italian entrepreneurs to tackle the rapid changes in logistics together.

Sonia Primiceri of Flii Primiceri of Casarano (LE), Giacomo Palladino of Palladino Logistics of Avellino, Roberto Baldini of BS Group of Teramo, Paolo Oberti of Solog of Tirano (SO) and Claudio Fraconti of Trial of Sesto S.Giovanni (MI), have strongly supported this initiative, aimed at the most substantial industrial realities and FTL and LTL transport operators, which intends to connect some of the most important economic regions of the North and South on various railway routes, initially involving Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Campania and Puglia , with a strong union between road and rail, and with an eye to possible developments towards Northern Europe.

With this initiative Green Planet Logistics intends to make a concrete contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions, in addition to the optimization of Human Resources in the Logistics sector,

repositioning part of the traveling personnel engaged over long distances, allocating them to the pick-up and delivery phases of the Last Mile”, with an overall improvement in working conditions.

In addition to intermodality, the Network also opens up to exceptional transport with the adhesion of Cianciosi Trasporti e Servizi of Furci (Ch), and further strengthens the shareholding structure in the sector of integrated logistics and international transport with the latest entry of the MTL of Montichiari (BS), bringing the numbers of the aggregation to already count over 1,200 owned vehicles and 680 direct employees, as well as 390,000 m2. of deposits, of which 130,000 covered, in various regions of Italy.

Other important companies in the sector have applied to join and are being evaluated, as the requirements for participation are very strict in terms of solidity, commercial correctness and legality.