A few days ago, “Tao” Li Wuyan Xiaguang accompanied Professor Tao Minxia’s 40 years of teaching and a teacher-student concert was held in Xi’an Concert Hall. Nearly 1,000 audience members were immersed in the notes of the piano and moved by the friendship between teachers and students that has been flowing for forty years.

The concert, sponsored by the Shaanxi Provincial Piano Society, aimed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Professor Tao Minxia’s teaching. Three generations of teachers and students performed together in the same hall and performed classic piano works from home and abroad. As a postgraduate tutor of Xi’an Conservatory of Music and president of Shaanxi Piano Association, Professor Tao Minxia has been rooted in the west and worked hard for 40 years. She has made outstanding contributions to the development of the piano career in western China. So far, many people have stayed in Xi’an Conservatory of Music and other colleges to teach, inheriting the teacher’s way.

At the scene, Professor Tao Minxia personally performed the famous Chinese piano piece “Xiao Drum in the Sunset” for the audience. The soft melody and peaceful mood depicted the beautiful scenery of the world and brought the audience into the melodious evening scenery. At the same time, the concert adopted an innovative performance mode—six pianos played “I Love You, China” at the same time, singing the patriotic voice of all the attendees. The shocking melody of the fourth movement “Defending the Yellow River” of the piano concerto “Yellow River” hits the heart directly. Professor Tao Minxia’s students and the young performers taught by the students showed the most innocent and purest sound in music.

The concert includes a variety of performances, including solo “Impulse” and “Rigoletto”, two pianos “Dream of Love”, “Ode to the Red Flag”, multi-piano “Ten Sending Red Army”, “On the Field of Hope”, and the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean Theme” “The Avengers Theme Song”, etc., soprano solo and four-handed “Voltava”.

The concert ended with “I Love You China“, which was played by six pianos and sung by all the cast members. Nearly 1,000 audiences gave long-lasting applause.

Professor Tao Minxia said, “The performance is much better than expected. I look forward to continuing the friendship between teachers and students through music on the stage in ten years.”

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All Media Reporter Jobyin Intern Tang Jiaxin Photo/Reporter Shang Hongtao