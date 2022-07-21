Last weekend, the civilized through train drove into Jimei Street and Xinglin Street in Jimei District Photo by Chen Jiaxin

Xiamen Net News (Xiamen Evening News reporter Huang Wenshui and Chen Satisfied) From tomorrow onwards, the “Civilized Express Train of Ludao Island to Create a National Model City of Civilization” will drive into the communities and villages of Tong’an and Jimei, and improve the residents to create a national model of civilization. The awareness rate, participation rate, and satisfaction rate of the city stimulate the residents to widely participate in the new kinetic energy of the national civilized model city creation, and build a new civilized home together with one heart.

Tomorrow at 5 pm, a series of activities for the civilized through train into Tong’an will be launched on the pedestrian street of Tongxin Community in Tong’an. The event was hosted by the Civilization Office of the Municipal Party Committee, the New Era Civilization Practice Center of Tong’an District, the Propaganda Department of the Tong’an District Party Committee, and Xiamen Daily, and hosted by the Civilization Office of the Tong’an District Party Committee and Xiamen Evening News. At that time, there will be a licensing ceremony for the pilot construction of the “Rejuvenation Children’s Palace” in the countryside. The good people in the Fujian Good People List will launch a proposal to “create a model city together”. The activity will widely mobilize the active participation of the masses, gather the synergy of creating a model city, and make the Tongan home better.

This Saturday and Sunday at 6 o’clock in the evening, the “Take Ludao Civilized Express Train to Create a National Civilized Model City” will drive into Xingbin Street and Guankou Town in Jimei District, enter the village, and promote civilized knowledge to residents. Promote civilized behavior. The event was hosted by the Civilization Office of the Municipal Party Committee, Xiamen Daily, and the Propaganda Department of the Jimei District Committee, and undertaken by the Civilization Office of the Jimei District Committee and Xiamen Evening News.

At 6 o’clock in the evening on the 23rd, the Civilization Express train will enter the Shanhouzhang Square, Xingbin Street, Jimei District. There will be wonderful theatrical performances, such as lotus leaf rap “Jiageng Spirit”, Yueqin playing and singing “Cross-island Development Ruan Laizan” Wait.

Guankou Town in Jimei District is known as the “Bamin Important Town” in history, with numerous cultural relics and historical sites and profound cultural accumulation. At 6 o’clock in the evening on the 24th, the Civilization Express Train will come to Guankou Town. This is the first activity in the villages of the Civilization Express Train Jimei special session. Guankou Town will carefully organize programs such as Gezai Opera “Joking Social Worker” and Hanfu Chan Dance “State of Etiquette”, and at the same time, it will carry out interactive questions and answers about civilized knowledge to guide community residents to strive to become civilized people, further consolidate the achievements of civilized city creation, and improve the construction of civilized city. Level.

