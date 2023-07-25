Rosalía’s “Motomami” Tour Comes to a Close with a Spectacular Concert in Paris

Title: Rosalía Wraps Up “Motomami” Tour with a Dazzling Paris Concert

After an incredibly successful year-long “Motomami” tour, singer Rosalía bid farewell to her fans with an electrifying concert in Paris. Alongside her performance, she also took the opportunity to explore the city’s most iconic sites, showcasing her unique fashion sense.

True to her style, Rosalía captivated the audience with her remarkable outfits, including a romantic ensemble featuring a yellow shirt and a sexy, see-through skirt. The skirt, adorned with yellow lace, added a touch of allure, which has become synonymous with the singer.

Rosalía’s “Bizcochito” tour was met with overwhelming success as she traveled across countries like Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and London. Despite her busy schedule, she made sure to immerse herself in the local culture, visiting popular tourist destinations in each location. Throughout her journey, Rosalía’s impactful fashion choices allowed her to stay ahead of the latest trends and showcase her unique style.

In Paris, Rosalía stunned in a tight, see-through skirt, complemented by a matching short-sleeved shirt, reminiscent of the Y2K style, which elements from the 2000s. She completed her look with high latex boots and stylish dark glasses, adding elegance and sensuality to her overall appearance.

Expressing her gratitude, Rosalía took to social media to thank God, her family, her team, and her fans for their unwavering support. She acknowledged that the “Motomami” tour had immensely impacted her life, and she cherished the love and support she had received from her dedicated fanbase.

Despite her captivating stage presence with leather garments and dark tones, Rosalía’s fashion choices off-stage showcase her willingness to experiment with intense colors and tender details. During her time in Paris, she was spotted donning an oversized black sweatshirt with pink and blue sleeve details. Additionally, she embraced the Y2K trend with a cat print skirt and waders, creating a versatile and weather-ready look for her city explorations.

One of her followers’ favorite looks was a pink slip dress, perfect for summer. The dress featured a romantic design with a flower print and lace detailing on the neckline, delicately shaped like a heart. She paired the dress with plush green sneakers and adorned her hair with braids, exuding a charming and youthful aesthetic.

Rosalía continues to captivate her fans with her musical talent and fashion choices. Her recent concert in Paris marked the end of an era, but her gratitude and love for her supporters remain everlasting. As fans eagerly await her next move, Rosalía’s fashion choices are sure to continue inspiring and setting trends across the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

