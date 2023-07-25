Title: “Gerardo Martino Supports Jaime Lozano as Potential Coach for Mexican National Team”

Publication Date: [Insert Date]

Following the disappointment of the Mexican National Team’s performance under Gerardo Martino’s leadership in Qatar 2022, some may undervalue the Argentine coach’s opinion within Mexican soccer. However, Martino’s endorsement and authority in expressing his viewpoint on the current state of the Tricolor team cannot be overlooked.

Martino, now the technical director of Inter Miami in the MLS, recently expressed his full support for the possible appointment of Jaime Lozano as the next coach of the Mexican National Team. He believes that Lozano has all the necessary qualities to assume the role after his victory in the 2023 Gold Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Fernando Schwartz, Martino stated, “Yes, I think he meets all the conditions to occupy that place because what I also notice is a closeness to the team that is very visible from the outside.”

Martino’s endorsement adds weight to Lozano’s potential appointment, as the Argentine coach’s experience and understanding of Mexican soccer carry significant weight. Martino has sincere faith in Lozano’s ability to lead the team and believes he possesses the necessary qualities to make a positive impact.

Martino also took the opportunity to apologize to the Mexican fans for the team’s performance in the recent World Cup. He acknowledged that they fell short of expectations and expressed remorse for the consequences it had on Mexican football and the structure of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

“In short, it is simply that they know that we suffered and we are very sorry that we did not live up to the circumstances and what was expected of us. We tried to put everything on our part and we couldn’t do it,” expressed Martino in the interview.

Reflecting on his tenure, Martino acknowledged the difficulty of completing a full cycle as a coach of a national team. He expressed concern about the inability to achieve this feat and emphasized the need for improvement.

As the Mexican soccer community evaluates the future of the national team, Martino’s support for Lozano provides a significant endorsement. The opinions and insights of a coach of Martino’s caliber carry substantial weight, and his backing strengthens the case for Lozano as a potential coach for the Tricolor team.

[Optional Concluding Sentence: The final decision on the coaching appointment rests with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), and it will be interesting to see if they take Martino’s endorsement into consideration.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

