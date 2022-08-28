“Rosalyn”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time August 28th news, according to foreign media reports, Romeo and Juliet theme new film “Rosalyn” released stills, October 14th on Hulu.

Isabella Merced (“Transformers”, “Dora the Explorer”) as Juliet, Kyle Allen (“American Horror Story”, “The Little Fortune Map”) as Romeo, Caitlin Dean Fawkes (“The Talent,” “Unbelievable”) plays Rosalyn, and the film will unfold from her point of view in a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s classic story.

Rosalynn, Juliet’s cousin and who happens to be Romeo’s most recent ex-girlfriend, is sharp but idealistic. At first, she tries to ruin the famous romance and win back Romeo’s heart, but she ends up on a journey of self-discovery that helps the ill-fated lovers get back together.

Sean Teale (“The Gifted”, “The Little Voice”) plays Daario, a rugged soldier & witty gentleman who finds himself unwittingly involved in the Romeo and Juliet saga. Spencer Stevenson (“The Purge”) plays Rosalyn’s best friend and confidant who finds herself drawn into a Romeo and Juliet story. Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”) plays Juliet’s nurse, personal servant and guardian.

Karen Mayne (Oh My God, It’s Awesome), based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, Scott Neustad & Michael H. 500 Days”, “The Fault in the Stars”, “Before I Met You”) wrote the script, and Bradley Whitford also starred, produced by 20th Century Pictures.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)