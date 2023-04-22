Rotor Sieben Tour 2023 – Berlin Lido, April 14th, 2023 – Live Review

Rotor, Super Raptor – Rotor Seven Tour 2023

Event: 14.04.2023, Lido Berlin

Origin: Deutschland

Tickets: €22 presale, €25 box office

Genre: Instrumental Stoner Rock, Drum And Bass, Noise Rock

The prelude to Rotor Seven Tour 2023 Experiencing it brings anticipation and heats up mentally in cold, rainy Berlin. It’s worth being on time, as the evening also has an interesting opening act to offer. Primeval dinosaurs are in the form of Super Raptor first on the program. Since the band was unknown to me, I had to use the internet to get a musical impression in advance.

The Return of the Primeval Monsters

According to their own information, the two creatures are from Super Raptor emerged from the contaminated area around Chernobyl and mutated into the Beatles of the late Cretaceous period. Aeons ago, music was still raw, loud and primitive and not really known as actual music. The instruments reduce themselves Super Raptor on two basses, a rudimentary drum kit and vocals. Who now suspects that this deepest musical morningtime offers no temptation, he has not yet seen the band live.



The darkness is rent by fiery gazes. Two raptors with basses enter the stage and let red-hot laser beams shoot out of their eyes. The rhythm kicks in and offers a simple drum and bass sound, albeit in an unusual form. A raptor sits at the ruined drum kit while still playing his bass while seated. The other lizard stands as an eye catcher and distorts bass and his vocal cords.

Terrordactyl and Fossilizer

Seven tracks are offered, most of which come from the first self-titled debut EP. The opener is a hitherto unknown piece called The Night. This grooves quite a bit before it starts On Time goes to the opener of their EP. The compositions are minimalist, but always dynamic and make the legs and stomachs of the listeners tremble in the already well-filled Lido.

The rock ‘n’ roll, anarchistic bass and drum rhythm has something noisy, danceable and is additionally spiced up by the cool presentation of both raptors. The audience celebrates the Cretaceous musicians positively and after a good half hour the creatures disappear contentedly from the stage. The following applies to these two: Super Raptor must not only be heard, but above all experienced. The Tracks The Night, One Time, Terrordactyl, Fossilizer, Slashed by the Claw, Happiness and Hell of …convinced anyway.

The proven trio

Rotor are down-to-earth musicians and not long in coming. After a short conversion, the three original members enter the stage to the approving shouts of the audience. As we had to learn before, the second guitarist is Martin unfortunately falls ill and the band pulls through the tour as a trio, a line-up like last ten years ago.



So checks bassist Marco the line-up of effect devices at his feet one last time, while guitarist Tim takes off his Crocs, places them in the corner and checks his pedals in his socks. Everything is observed by the drummer Milan, who must have just walked in the door because he’s still wearing a bobble hat during the first few songs. No wonder, because beautiful hair needs to be protected in this weather.

From three to seven

Will be opened with Reibacha song from the current song on the album Seven. But Rotor have so much good material to offer that the next song on grace from the album Four is resorted to. The audience seems knowledgeable and expresses their knowledge and enthusiasm as soon as they hear the first notes of the respective songs.

Nevertheless, there are of course very different reactions. It really gets going in the crowd with the faster numbers like Karacho-Heizer and On the mouth. More to enjoy and also to marvel at are such compositions as Octagon or the sprawling meander from the current album.

Rotor are playing in Berlin for the second time this year and try not to repeat themselves in their set list. So at this concert there is a main part of the songs from the albums Four and Five. Of the Three there is said On the mouthwhich brings a lot of movement to the rows of spectators through the transmission of energy.

Atmosphere, leftover beer and a home game

Rotor play instrumental rock music and so there is no microphone anywhere on stage. No announcement is necessary and no artificial break before an encore. The band plays and as Milan puts the bobble hat back on, everyone suspects that the home straight is about to begin. The almost ten-minute piece is wonderfully playful Printing compoundbefore with Costa Verde some light fare is coming. Tim on the guitar looks at his colleagues, probably to check whether there is still a gap for the audience to applaud. But the band pulls through and gives the finale in the form of Volat. The audience celebrates the band, whose faces are relieved and happy.

Tim put on the shoes Marco checks the beer bottles for residue and Milan collect the drumsticks. Then they disappear behind the curtain in a row. The lights go on and the audience celebrates. It could have gone on like this for a long time. Even when I already have the vinyl under my arm at the sales stand, you can still hear them calling for encores. But today is the end. Everyone looks happy and I’m sure we’ll all see each other again next time, when Rotor give a home game in Berlin.

Setlist ROTOR:

01. Reibach

02. Grace

03. Due to

04. Karacho-Heizer

05. Schabracke

06. Meander

07. On the muzzle

08. Scheusal

09. Octagon

10. Clearcutting

11. Pressure bandage

12. Costa Verde

13. Volsta

