Rotten Casket – Zombicron

One of the most interesting old-school death metal bands of today is about to hit the big time. After several EPs and a short creative break, dare Rotten Casket to the album format for the first time. Mastermind Frank Bergesson has gathered members of Sodom, Asphyx and Disabuse, among others, with the aim of making music that is as rancid and repulsive as possible – in the best sense, of course. Exactly that succeeded with „Zombicron“an amazingly rancid and uncomfortable neck punch.

With an ominous intro, “Planet Casket” initially leads you down the wrong path. The quintet was not expected to be so melodic – an impression that will be corrected very quickly. The action moves back and forth between furious attacks and doomy undertones. Martin van Drunen’s vocals are as iconic as ever, pounding the morass with both fists while the bandmates all around tailor rancid sawing riffs, leaden bass walls and pounding drums. A hearty ‘fucking hell’ introduces the subsequent video release “Hunting Down The Last Living”, then the neck rotor spins. Complete escalation, suggested groove and almost limitless anger collide.

At the other end of the album, the other extreme awaits with the title track “Zombicron”. It’s not just the vocals that remind you of Hail Of Bullets, because the leaden heaviness of the old Death Doom school comes through here better and stronger than ever. Incredible force, massive walls and complete deceleration increase the pressure to unbearable heights. On the other hand, “Mass Conzombtion Society” chooses the golden mean – not overly fast, not too slow, but really nice and heavy and yet dynamic. The short, tight “Cape Cadaveral”, on the other hand, just goes forward. Sometimes that’s all it takes.

The raw elemental force provides entertainment and at the same time lands an absolute hit. Of course, Rotten Casket aren’t reinventing the old-school wheel; no one asks or expects that. And yet their own, wonderfully rancid interpretation of the old Death Metal school works splendidly along with a visit to the doomy sawmill. With one of the best voices in the genre at the forefront and powerful songs behind it, “Zombicron” confidently lives up to expectations – a feast, no, a battle-record for moments of particularly bad rot.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/25/2023

Available through: Supreme Chaos Records (Soulfood Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RottenCasketDeathMetal

Slider-Pic (c) Rotten Casket

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

