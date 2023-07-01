Ruiz asked that the transport tender in Plottier be discussed, but the Deliberative closed its doors

The administration and concession of public transport is usually one of the most controversial management axes in the municipalities of Neuquénespecially when finalizing the tenders and signing the contract with the company that will win the bid as a provider. In Plottier, “Indalo” will stop working this year and that is why the mayor Gloria Ruiz raised the formal request for the deliberative Council of the first steps in the search to ensure transportation for the following years. However, the legislative house has already signed its winter recess and will not open its doors until the end of July.

“I am writing to you and through you to the other members of the legislative body, in order to submit for treatment and approval the documentation detailed below regarding the call for bids for the concession of the Public Transportation Service”reads the letter sent by the elected lieutenant governor and addressed to the president of the Deliberative, Claudio Pinilla.

The request was made on June 30, however the deliberative body had already approved the winter recess that runs until Thursday, July 21. Although the legislative pause will begin on Monday the 10th, the previous week it will not be in session, since the Plottier council only debates every 15 days.

For this reason, only a special session could touch the subject.something that according to the regulations must be answered by Pinilla at the beginning of next week.

Ruiz clarifies in his request three points to be discussed about the public passenger transport service. First your “regulatory framework“, then the “bidding terms and conditions for the tender” and finally “the final proposal of the service”.

In the event that a special session is held, the passage of the project through the Works Commission for its treatmentrequests for reports and other legislative tasks, so that the recess already agreed by the mayors would be reconfigured.

The situation raised the questioning of several sectors by the modality of work of the Deliberative Council, which only meets every other week.

Ruiz asked that the transport tender in Plottier be discussed: two blocks are pressing for a special session

The mayor’s presentation did not take long to have an impact on the councillors, in fact, two from different blocks spoke in writing to Pinilla for the request to be considered de Ruiz and the Deliberative is opened to deal with the bidding.

«By means of the present, I address you in your capacity as president of the Deliberative Council of Plottier, with the purpose of informing you of the need to convene a special session of the Plottier Deliberative Council to discuss the call for tenders for the concession of the transport service, “begins the petition signed by Marisa Torres Sanjuan from the space “Movimiento Ciudadano Activa” and Matías Ramos from the “Evolución” party.

The note explains the need to debate the issue formally installed by the municipal executive, considering that “it is imperative that adequate attention and discussion be given to such

important question.”

For this reason, the president of the deliberative body was asked to admit the treatment in “the special session to be called, prior to the winter recess” and he considers that enabling said instance is “ensure transparency and participation citizen in this process of concession of the public transport service”.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

