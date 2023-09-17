Russell Brand, applauded in London after being accused of serious sexual crimes

On Saturday night at the Troubadour Wembley Park theater in London, Russell Brand was applauded in his first artistic appearance, which took place within the framework of a performance of his new work Bipolarisation.

Despite being the subject of serious accusations related to sexual crimes, the 48-year-old British actor and comedian was applauded and cheered by the 2,000 people who filled the aforementioned room.

According to a BBC report, Brand thanked them for their support and referred to the accusations, after asking attendees to please not record his testimony.

“I have many things to talk to you about. Obviously there are some that I cannot talk about and I would appreciate it if you understand,” he said at the beginning of the show, which began an hour late and which the performer faced “noticeably unfocused,” according to testimonies from viewers surveyed by the BBC.

After the performance, Brand quickly left the Troubadour Wembley Park and did not speak to the press waiting for him outside.

The allegations against Russell Brand

Four women have claimed that Russell Brand would be responsible for rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, according to an investigation by The Sunday Times newspaper and the television program Dispatches.

The events would have occurred between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the peak of his career, when he engaged in controlling, predatory and abusive behavior.

Brand denied these “serious criminal accusations” in a video posted on YouTube and X, a social network formerly known as Twitter, under the title So This Is What Happens. “They are a litany of atrocious and aggressive attacks,” Katy Perry’s ex-husband alleged.

The actor explains that he has received “two tremendously disturbing letters… and an email”, “one from a general television station and another from a newspaper”, although he “absolutely” refutes these accusations. “As I have said at length in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he noted.

“However, during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were always totally and absolutely consensual. I was always transparent about it then, almost too transparent,” he added.

One of the women says she was 16 when they had sex after meeting while shopping in central London and another woman claims to have been raped by Brand at his home in Los Angeles. Later she was treated at a center for raped women and that same day she sent him a text message. “When a girl says NO, it means no,” she said that message, according to the media involved in the affair.

A third woman claims that Brand attacked her at his Hollywood home after meeting at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, and the fourth claims to have been the victim of physical and emotional attacks.

