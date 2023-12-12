Home » Saint Laurent Champs Elysées: The Brand’s Largest and Most Luxurious Global Flagship Store
Saint Laurent Champs Elysées: The Brand's Largest and Most Luxurious Global Flagship Store

Saint Laurent Champs Elysées: The Brand's Largest and Most Luxurious Global Flagship Store

Saint Laurent opens largest global flagship store on Champs Elysées

The highly anticipated opening of the Saint Laurent Champs Elysées global flagship store took place on December 9, marking the brand’s largest store in the world. The store’s interior design showcases the new concept by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

The store’s exterior features a restored Haussmann-style facade, offering a new interpretation of modern luxury. The interior design maintains the original building materials while incorporating a modern touch, creating a balance between rough textures and intricate details. The store boasts a specially designed double-height foyer, various exquisite floor designs, black-painted wooden spiral staircases, and a quiet private garden for customers to enjoy. The store also showcases vintage furniture by artist Donald Judd, neon sculptures by artist Cerith Wyn Evans, and other famous works, providing customers with a unique and immersive shopping experience.

The Saint Laurent Champs Elysées global flagship store will offer the brand’s full range of collections, including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and high-end jewelry. Fashion enthusiasts and customers are encouraged to visit the new store to experience the unique style and elegance Saint Laurent has to offer.

