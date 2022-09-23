Salvatore Ferragamo, an Italian boutique brand with a history of nearly 100 years, brought news this time on the eve of the new creative director Maximilian Davis’ first fashion show, officially announcing that it was renamed “FERRAGAMO” and launched a new Logo.

As the brand founder’s handwritten font logo entered history, the new Logo was designed by the legendary British visual artist Peter Saville. His famous works include the black and white cover for the British band Joy Division’s first album “Unknown Pleasures”, not only at the time Shocked the music world and the fashion world, and has maintained its classic status so far.

This time, the bold lines of modernism are adopted again, and the details of classical stone carving characters are combined to present “FERRAGAMO”. Through a new vision to guide the brand forward to the next chapter, readers may wish to pay attention to its follow-up business direction and upcoming series.