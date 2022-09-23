This is the fourth year that Samsung has launched a foldable screen smartphone. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 combines a number of Samsung technologies, uses a PC-like interface and supports S-Pen, which greatly enhances the multitasking ability, making it easier to use. Like a laptop, it is more convenient for work or entertainment.

Body details

When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is 155.1mm high, 67.1mm wide, 15.8mm thick, and weighs 263g. It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X secondary screen with a resolution of 2,316 x 904.

It is easy to operate with one hand after being folded. The frosted metal back is not easy to stumble and leave stains, and it is relatively thick and heavy.

When unfolded, a 7.6-inch 2,176 x 1,812-resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X flexible screen supports 120Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, the phone is 130.1mm high and 6.3mm thick.

After unfolding, it is basically necessary to use both hands to operate.

The hinge part is fully protected.

The bottom has a microphone, USB Type-C slot and speakers.

On the side of the machine are dual SIM card slots, volume keys and power button. The power button also provides a physical fingerprint sensor.

There are 3 microphones and speakers on the top.

Viewing a 3,840-by-2,400-pixel picture, both the primary and secondary screens have decent brightness, and colors are vibrant, though slightly chromatic. When the main screen is viewed from the front, the crease in the middle is not too noticeable.

The main screen is designed with an upper-screen and lower-lens lens, and the lens is not very obvious when viewing photos.

Watch the official promo of “Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion” on YouTube at 1,080p. Like other folding phones and tablets, the black borders of the screen are larger, and the viewing effect is better when folded, top and bottom The dual speakers provide decent stereo playback and music playback is excellent.

Systems and Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 uses a new taskbar design to provide an interface similar to that of a PC. It can quickly open frequently used or recently used applications, and can easily and quickly convert full-screen applications to floating windows, or convert the screen Split in two to handle more tasks at the same time.

The screen splitting function can open up to four different applications at the same time, and also supports Flex Mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 supports the S-Pen function, which can be connected through Bluetooth to provide multiple functions, such as hovering commands, the pen tip does not need to touch the screen, and can be operated while hovering on the screen. The most commonly used notes, image capture, translation, enlargement, etc. are provided, which are very useful in daily use. However, like the previous generation, the S-Pen needs to be purchased separately, and the fuselage has no place to store it, making it slightly inconvenient to carry.

Benchmarks and performance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, supports NFC, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 1TB ROM with 12GB RAM, IPX8 waterproof, etc. It runs the “AnTuTu” benchmarking program and gets 934,997 points, which is better than other Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor phones are slightly lower.

battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 4,400mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse charging. When the screen is unfolded, the battery life test is run at 50% brightness through the “PC Mark” app, and the power drops from 100% to 100%. 20% takes about 9 hours and 25 minutes, and the battery life is average. If the positive and secondary screens are used alternately, I believe the battery life will be longer.

shooting power

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 50-megapixel Dual Pixel OIS wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom lens, and a 10-megapixel front-facing lens on the secondary screen, while the main screen is useful 4 million shooting pixel under-screen lens.

The mobile phone shooting interface is easy to operate and has simple functions. It supports shooting modes such as night scene mode, portrait mode, and multiple shots in one shot.

The shooting interface will be different when the screen is unfolded.

The secondary screen can be used to display the contents of the lens while shooting.

In daylight, the main lens captures vivid and clear images with rich detail, sharp text, accurate white balance, and no overexposure in harsh sunlight.

When shooting at night, the image is still clear, the exposure is high enough, the noise is not obvious, and the color reproduction is high.

Shooting with a wide-angle lens in sunlight, the detail is good, the color reproduction ability is strong, and the layers are clear, but the dark details are average.

When shooting at night, the detail drops a lot, and there is more noise.

Summary and Evaluation

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced from HK$14,598, which is expensive, but this time the multitasking operation has been greatly enhanced, making it easier to use more than one application at the same time, and screen switching is faster. In terms of performance, although it is weaker than other Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor mobile phones, it is practical enough, and its performance is acceptable. In terms of shooting, the main lens has excellent shooting ability, rich details and bright colors, but unfortunately the ultra-wide-angle lens is not so good. Overall, the functions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 are also worthy of its price. It is very convenient to take notes while watching videos, play games while replying to messages, and browse the web while shooting. It is also very convenient for users who like multitasking. , which is quite attractive.