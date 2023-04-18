Home » Salzburg Folk Culture Prize – mica – music austria
Salzburg Folk Culture Prize – mica – music austria

Salzburg Folk Culture Prize – mica – music austria

The Salzburg Folk Culture Prize has been awarded every two years since 2007 and is endowed with a main prize (€6,000) and two sponsorship prizes (€3,000 each).

Individuals as well as initiatives, groups or associations can apply. There is also the possibility of being nominated for the prize. The submitted projects should have been created and realized in the past year and a half.

The winning projects are selected by an independent jury. The award ceremony is planned for late September or October 2023.

Applications by email to: [email protected]

Submission deadline: May 31, 2023

More information:

Land Salzburg
Department of Popular Culture, Cultural Heritage and Museums
Lucia Luidold
Tel.: 0662/8042-2615
www.vokskulturpreis.at

Information on the processing of personal data can be found at www.salzburg.gv.at/datenschutz

Initiatives that go beyond the measure that were or will be set in 2022 and up to the end of May 2023 will be awarded. An application can be made for significant impulses of lived folk culture:

  • with a special focus on youth
  • to strengthen the community
  • to promote cultural diversity
  • for scientific work on regional cultural work

The application should include:

  • Information about the person, the club, the group
  • project description
  • Fotomaterial
  • Press reports (if available)

.docx application sheet download
.pdf application sheet download

